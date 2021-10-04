Peter Ellis convicted on dodgy expert evidence, appeal hears

An important expert witness at Peter Ellis’ 1993 trial has been discredited in evidence at the Supreme Court hearing of his appeal.

An appeal by Ellis against his convictions on child abuse began on Monday, two years after he died.

Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing children in his care at the Christchurch Civic Creche at a trial in 1993. He faced 28 charges regarding nine girls and four boys but was convicted of 16 charges regarding seven children. One girl recanted in 1994 reducing the guilty verdicts to 13 charges.

One of the grounds of appeal is that the jury in 1993 was given unreliable expert evidence. Ellis’ lawyer Rob Harrison told the five Supreme Court judges that expert evidence about a cluster of physical and emotional symptoms that were said to support allegations of child sexual abuse was without scientific foundation.

The result was it bolstered the complainants’ evidence and gave an advantage to the prosecution that was inherently unfair, he said.

At the 1993 trial, psychiatrist Karen Zelas provided the jury with a list of behavioural characteristics of child sexual abuse. She said the “clustering” of several symptoms was more “likely to indicate abuse” and highlighted at least 24 behaviours including fussiness and unhappiness that she said were consistent with sexual abuse.

Psychologist Thelma Patterson said she had looked widely at the literature and papers to see if there was a professional consensus about the symptoms specific to child abuse at the time of Ellis’ trial.

By 1993 there was a flurry of research aimed at raising the awareness that sexually abused children could have behavioural problems.

However, from the early 1980s, the research showed no conclusive behavioural symptoms for child abuse existed. Studies showed broad agreement existed that symptoms displayed by sexually abused children could vary and some children were asymptomatic, Patterson said.

“By the time of the trial there were a number of studies stipulating there needed to be a clear exploration into other reasons or causes of why the child was presenting with the behavioural symptoms including looking at the child and family context that may be contributing.”

By 1993 it was known sexually inappropriate behaviour could be exhibited by abused children but also by non-abused children.

Studies about the accuracy of memory would help the Supreme Court assess the reliability of child complainants in the Civic case, but care was needed, other experts said on Monday.

The court spent the first half of the day hearing from experts about who qualified as a memory expert and the usefulness of experimental laboratory studies on memory in assessing the reliability of children’s allegations.

Former University of Otago vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne, by video link from Perth, said the two questions the court needed to consider were whether there was an opportunity for the children's memory to be contaminated and how well the evidential interviews stacked up.

Research provided some insight to what happened when children were exposed to multiple materials, including conversations, field trips and meeting with other witnesses, and were then interviewed in a sub-optimal way.

“In isolation children are particularly susceptible to suggestions when they are presented after a delay, when they are made repeatedly, when the interviewer appears knowledgeable about the events in question.”

An impact was also noted when there was an air of accusation in the interviews and when the child was led to believe other children had made similar allegations, she said.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Peter Ellis on the night before his guilty verdicts in the High Court in Christchurch.

Haynes said “we know” mothers often asked their children leading and suggestive questions about an event in which their children participated without them. This caused some children to report false information and embellish their stories.

“Being within earshot of a single adult conversation could cause some children to subsequently report embellished information.

“We also know when we have studies of an actual event like a shooting in a school yard some children recount the event as if they were there even when they weren’t on the basis of conversations with their parents and others.”

Even in the absence of contamination, asking children too many or the wrong sorts of questions could lead them to make false allegations about experiences that did not happen.

Professor and memory researcher Gail Goodman, on a video link from California, said poor quality experimental studies could be misleading.

As an example, some experts went to court to say memories of stressful traumatic events were less reliable than less distressing events. Many studies now showed that the more upsetting the event, the better the memory.

“You may have read memory is malleable but when security cameras capture events like a bank robbery ... high accuracy is maintained even in the face of misinformation.”

Studies showed false accusations could be caused by long delays between the event and recall and repeated false parental suggestion.

In opening Harrison, said the appeal was also based on the risk the children’s evidence was contaminated and the improper techniques used in the interviewing process. The trial was unfair because the charges were “sanitised” and the trial jury was not provided with all the interviews.

John Billington QC, for the Crown, in his opening, said the thrust of the Crown opposition to the appeal was that the complainant children had been cross-examined at trial and their evidence had withstood the questioning.

The jury was also aware of the arguments about contamination and defects in the interviewing.

The appeal continues on Tuesday with more expert witnesses giving evidence.