Alleged teenage killer loses suppression but name remains secret

Police speak to party-goers in Fendalton on the evening of the stabbings.

A 16-year-old accused of killing a teenager and seriously injuring two others at a party has lost a name suppression bid, but still cannot be named.

Sixteen-year-old Zion Purukamu, of Hoon Hay, died in Christchurch Hospital after he was attacked at his girlfriend’s 17th birthday party in Fendalton in August.

Two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, also suffered serious stab wounds. Due to suppression orders neither can be identified.

The 16-year-old alleged killer, who faces one charge of murder and two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, appeared in the High Court before Justice Rachel Dunningham last week when his lawyer Pip Hall QC applied for his name suppression to continue.

Hall argued for it to do so on grounds of extreme hardship, the risk of prejudice of fair trial rights, and that publication of his name might endanger his family.

Crown prosecutor Deirdre Elsmore opposed the application and said the threshold for extreme hardship had not been met.

In a decision released on Wednesday, Justice Dunningham said she had declined the application to continue name suppression.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Detective Inspector Scott Anderson speaks about the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Christchurch.

However, the teenager’s lawyers have since advised the decision will be appealed against, and therefore interim suppression will continue until the notice of appeal is finalised and determined.

He earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A trial by jury has been set for November 2022.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police at the scene of the homicide on Medbury Tce, Fendalton.

After the teenager was arrested, police said the homicide investigation – dubbed Operation Medbury – remained “active” and detectives still wanted to talk to people who were at the party when the stabbing happened.

The party, held at an Airbnb rental property on August 13, was attended by more than 80 people.

Christchurch Holiday Homes director Susan Harrison, whose company manages the property, previously said the guest who booked the house had a legitimate account, which meant they were over 18.

The person was also address verified, so Harrison was unaware they were from Christchurch, she said. If she knew they were local, she would have asked more questions about the booking.

The property’s rules include not having guests after 10pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the police’s investigation is asked to call police on 105 and reference Operation Medbury.