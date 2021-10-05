Man threatens to attack ex-girlfriend with weed eater

A man who went to his ex-girlfriend’s house and picked up a motorised weed eater, or line trimmer, before threatening to attack her, also assaulted her, a court has heard.

David Moore, 25, was served with a protection order in 2017, forbidding him from having any contact with his ex-girlfriend, who he was in a relationship with for about three years.

A police summary of facts said on July 8, at about 4.40pm, he went to her house and began accusing her of having some of his belongings, which she did not have.

The summary said Moore became “enraged” and threatened her, before he pushed her to the ground.

He then yelled at her, saying “I’m going to f****** smash you”.

Moore then picked up a line trimmer and started it, before the ex-girlfriend ran away. He followed her inside the house before pointing the weed eater at her saying “I’m going to f****** do it.”

Peter Drury/stuff Police found a pipe in Moore’s car used for smoking methamphetamine.

He then went outside to her car, parked in the driveway and picked up some wooden items, before throwing them at the car, which caused a small amount of damage, the summary said.

The victim used this as an opportunity to try and contact police, however Moore came back inside and saw she was on the phone, the summary said.

As he went to grab the phone, she avoided him, before he pushed her to the ground. He then wrestled her and took the phone, the summary said.

On July 9, Moore was stopped on State Highway 1, in Tuamarina and spoken to by police.

A search of his car found a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. They also found a Mikita drop saw valued at $972 which had been stolen from a construction company working at Mayfield Primary School.

When spoken to by police, Moore admitted to being at the house and smashing wooden items, had denied assaulting the woman, but admitted he drove to the address despite not having a licence.

He said the drop saw was bought from a friend and he “paid too much for it”.

Moore appeared in the Blenheim District Court via audiovisual link on Monday where he pleaded guilty to breaching a protection order, threatening behaviour and assault, driving while forbidden, possession of a methamphetamine pipe and receiving stolen property. He also pleaded guilty to two separate breaches of a protection order.

The summary said on July 24, he contacted his ex-girlfriend at 2.18pm from a Facebook account, asking for a ride to the hospital because he was “dying”.

She to him to ring the ambulance if it was that bad. He then rang her from the account, where they spoke for about 20 seconds, before she told him to stop ringing and hung up the phone, the summary said.

Then on July 25, Moore contacted her daughter at about 6.51pm by messaging her TikTok account. She replied and asked when he was coming over, to which he said he would when he was allowed to, and that he was in hospital.

The summary said while he was in hospital at one point, he was discharged that morning.

Moore would appear in the Blenheim District Court again on December 2 for sentencing.