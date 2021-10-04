Drunk driver almost seven times over the limit when arrested

Sacha L’Estrange was told by a judge she was at an “extremely high risk of a term of imprisonment”.

A judge has said a Nelson woman’s string of drink-driving offences were the worst she had seen for years, including a breath alcohol reading of over 1700mcg.

Sacha Julie Frances L’Estrange, 36, appeared before the Nelson District Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to charges of excess breath alcohol and careless driving.

At the time of her offending in August, L’Estrange was due to be sentenced for a previous drink-driving offence in February.

According to the police summary of facts, L’Estrange had been driving her car in Sundial Square in Richmond at about 6.20pm on August 13.

L’Estrange was observed by police driving slowly out of the car park, and in the process side-swiping a parked van next to her.

Upon seeing the police vehicle, L’Estrange began to slowly back her car into the car park.

CHERIE SIVIGNON/Stuff Police saw L’Estrange driving her car in Richmond’s Sundial Square. When they breathtested her, she blew nearly seven times the legal limit.

When spoken to by police, L’Estrange showed signs of alcohol consumption and admitted to drinking beforehand at the Stables Bar in Richmond.

After a breath alcohol test L’Estrange gave a reading of 1704mcg – nearly seven times the legal alcohol limit of 250mcg.

Lawyer Tim Spear entered guilty pleas on L’Estrange’s behalf, and asked for a six-week remand in order for L’Estrange to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

Judge Jo Rielly said L’Estrange was at an “extremely high risk of a term of imprisonment”, and said she could not stress enough how important her rehabilitation was.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF This video was shot in 2016, when plans were revealed to crack down on drink drivers by making alcohol interlocks mandatory for New Zealand's worst offenders.

“I haven’t seen a driving history this bad for years. Your recent conviction (1200mcg breath alcohol) and now this charge have extraordinarily high alcohol readings.

“You are not just putting yourself at risk of death, but many members of the community as well – you need serious help.”

Judge Rielly remanded L’Estrange until December 7 for sentencing.