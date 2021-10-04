Rifle accidentally fired while hunters prepare for trip

Not only did Corey Mead-Wells inadvertently chamber a live round into his rifle, he accidentally pulled the trigger too.

The accidental discharge of a hunting rifle in a Brightwater neighbourhood had the potential to cause “significant danger to property”.

Corey John Mead-Wells, 23, appeared before the Nelson District Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a firearm near a dwelling.

The incident happened on the afternoon of May 29 at Mead-Wells’ property at Ernest Place in Brightwater.

According to the police summary of facts, Mead-Wells and an associate had been preparing to go on a hunting trip.

READ MORE:

* 'Final warning' for repeat drink driver who tried to evade checkpoint

* Physio denies inappopriate touching, comments during treatments

* Women speak of feeling vulnerable and traumatised after physio treatments



At about 3pm Mead-Wells picked up his .308 calibre rifle and loaded it with ammunition.

In the process of closing the bolt action shut, Mead-Wells inadvertently chambered a live round.

While Mead-Wells was standing in the driveway of the property and leaning into his vehicle, he pulled the trigger on the rifle.

The rifle fired and shot a round through the vehicle door, fragmenting after going through a nearby metal fence.

The projectiles then travelled across a neighbouring driveway and through another metal fence – coming to a stop in the garden by a neighbouring house.

Police estimated the accidental discharge caused considerable danger to people and property nearby.

In his explanation to police, Mead-Wells said the rifle was new and he did not realise he had chambered a round.

Lawyer Dave Holloway entered a guilty plea to the charge on Mead-Wells’ behalf, and said Mead-Wells was looking to undergo restorative justice with the neighbours affected.

Judge Jo Rielly said she was encouraged Mead-Wells had decided to go through with restorative justice, and remanded him until November 2 for sentencing.