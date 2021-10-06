Digger vandal a mystery, as inquiry into Auckland house destruction stalls

A vandal has demolished a house on a building site in Flat Bush overnight after commandeering a 20-tonne digger that was on site.

An investigation into who smashed up a nearly-built home with a 20-tonne digger has stalled, police have confirmed.

Nearly five months since the house in south Auckland’s Flat Bush was destroyed in the middle of the night, police said they had exhausted all avenues and hit a wall.

“Police have investigated this matter and unfortunately there are no further lines of inquiry presently available,” a police spokeswoman said.

In June, when it was demolished, the two-storey townhouse was only weeks away from completion.

The new owners were soon to settle.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The damage to the house could not be repaired and the home had to be torn down and rebuilt from scratch.

But in the middle of the night on June 11, someone crept onto the building site, fired up a digger and smashed up the home, as well as the concrete foundations of three other homes.

Half the house was torn down, leaving timber, roofing and other debris strewn across the site.

The kitchens and finishings had just gone in, with just the flooring and painting to be completed.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The vandal commandeered a 20-tonne digger that was on site.

Baljit Dheil, the director of DDL Homes, the construction company whose site it was, said at the time a rebuild would cost somewhere between $200,000 and $300,000.

“We can’t digest it at the moment, it’s a whole house gone,” she said.

Having to tear down what remained of the house and then rebuild was expected to take months, she said.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Adjoining houses managed to avoid damage in the destructive rampage.

The building site is located on Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush, just across the road from scores of homes.

It is believed the vandal started the digger between 1.15am and 1.30am, before being brought to a halt about 3.15am.

The only positive in the situation was the digger’s emergency stop seemed to have been activated, stopping the vandal from damaging any of the adjoining homes, a site worker told Stuff in June.

Although the investigation had been put on the back burner, the spokeswoman said if any new information were to come to light, police would follow it up.

Dheil has been approached for further comment.