Evidence on behaviour in sexually abused children under attack at Peter Ellis appeal hearing

Alternative explanations for behavioural problems experienced by complainant children in the Civic Creche case were not adequately explored by a Crown expert, the Supreme Court has been told.

The court is hearing an appeal by Civic creche worker Peter Ellis against convictions of sexually abusing children in his care.

At a trial in 1993, Ellis faced 28 charges relating to nine girls and four boys, and was convicted of 16 charges regarding seven children. One girl recanted in 1994 reducing the guilty verdicts to 13 charges.

Although he died in September 2019, Ellis’ appeal to the Supreme Court was allowed to proceed, with the hearing, scheduled to go for two weeks, starting on Monday.

The experts assembled by the defence and the Crown are giving their evidence in a panel setting by video link, giving the hearing the air of a commission of inquiry.

On Tuesday, one of the experts, psychologist Thelma Patterson, said evidence at Ellis’ trial by psychiatrist Karen Zelas about behaviours consistent with sexual abuse, painted an unfairly damaging and misleading picture.

Patterson said Zelas accepted at the trial that alternative explanations for the creche children’s worrying behaviour could exist, but her evidence on that score was brief.

Patterson said she had looked at whether Zelas had considered alternative explanations for the behaviours of each individual complainant child, and found in 70 per cent of the behaviours no alternative was considered.

“Only in four per cent of the [behaviours] she accepted that there could be an alternative explanation.”

THE DETAIL/RNZ Will a dying Peter Ellis, convicted in 1993 of child sex abuse charges, be cleared to enjoy his last three months of life? Sharon Brettkelly discusses the case with court reporter Martin van Beynen on RNZ’s podcast The Detail. (Video first published in August, 2019)

However, Crown witness psychologist Fred Seymour said Zelas was not indicating the behaviours were diagnostic and used words like “likelihood”. She was operating under 23G of the Evidence Act which entitled her to look at behaviours consistent with sexual abuse.

In her evidence Zelas “did show she considered alternative explanations for the children’s problematic behaviours. The crux is whether this was adequate”.

At the hearing on Tuesday, memory experts on both sides of the appeal managed to reach a degree of consensus on young children’s memories of traumatic events.

Defence expert, Professor Harlene Hayne, by video link from Perth, said all the experts appeared to agree that highly distinctive, stressful or traumatic events could be remembered better and longer than trivial and mundane events.

They also agreed that in sexual abuse cases children could minimise the abuse, delay disclosing it and be reluctant to discuss it.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Peter Ellis in June 1993, just before the guilty verdicts at his 1993 trial.

It was generally accepted, she said, that when children were not exposed to additional incorrect information and were interviewed using appropriate techniques, they could recall distinctive and stressful events with a high degree of accuracy even after long delays.

Children’s memories of highly stressful and distinctive events were not, however, immune to forgetting or contamination.

Although children were less likely to succumb to suggestion about events that involved their own bodies, under the right circumstances some of them did.

Crown expert Professor Gail Goodman said by video link from California, that she agreed and disagreed with Professor Hayne’s summary.

She said children were often reluctant to talk about sexual acts, and they would “leak out” information. Their accuracy in retelling traumatic events was usually very high.

Children making false reports of traumatic events such as sexual abuse occurred but rarely, she said.

“However in testing 1000s of children across various types of events I would estimate less than 1 per cent of the children have made such false complaints.”

Hayne said children’s memories of highly distinctive, stressful or traumatic events might last longer and be more resistant to suggestion, but basic factors influencing stressful or mundane memories were remarkably similar.

“Thus, if the court posed the question to each of us: ‘Are children likely to remember highly distinctive stressful or traumatic experiences over the delays of the kind [in the Ellis case]?’, I suspect the answer to that question is yes.

“We need to ask an additional question – that is, were there factors that increased the likelihood that children would report traumatic experiences even when they have not occurred?”

When considering the experimental literature it was very important to note that none of the academic studies related to children who were exposed to the repeated questioning by parents and others prior to being interviewed as seen in the Ellis case, he said.