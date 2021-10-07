Care worker takes woman's bank card, spends $2120

Judith Smith was employed as a care worker when she was given a bank card by a woman she looked after. (File photo)

A woman who was told the pin for the bank card of a woman she was caring for went on to withdraw over $2000, a court has heard.

Judith Diane Smith, 62, was employed as a care worker when she was given a bank card by a woman she looked after.

A police summary of facts said Smith was asked to buy a couple of items of clothing for the woman, using her card.

The summary said once she had knowledge of the pin number for the card, Smith used it 10 times, at four different places to withdraw money.

The total she withdrew from the account was $2120, the summary said.

The court heard the woman Smith stole from had since died. Reparation was not sought as Smith had already payed it back.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Smith was sentenced to nine months’ supervision and 200 hours community work. (File photo)

Smith appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday on one charge of using a bank card for pecuniary advantage. She pleaded guilty to the charge in July.

Lawyer John Holdaway, acting as agent for Josh Smith, said Smith worked two jobs, which would make community work difficult.

However, she was able to do community work if the judge felt it was necessary, Holdaway said.

Judge David Ruth told Smith her actions were a “gross breach of trust”.

“I’m told there are concerns for your employment if you were to receive community detention.

“There was a gross breach of trust, and you stole from someone who was vulnerable and that person is now deceased.

“The victim was dependent on carers, and you were employed to do that.”

Smith was sentenced to nine months’ supervision and 200 hours community work.