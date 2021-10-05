Wanted man with multiple arrest warrants found by police

Adrian Colbert, 28, who has multiple warrants for arrest and who was on the run from police, has been found.

A man with multiple warrants for his arrest has been tracked down by police after he had allegedly been on the run from law enforcement authorities.

Last month, Canterbury police appealed to the public for any information on the whereabouts of Adrian Colbert.

In 2018, One News reported Colbert was wanted by police after he allegedly cheated people out of expensive cars, tricking them into thinking he had paid for them.

Some of the vehicles were race cars worth $25,000.

A police social media post at the time alleged Colbert was offending all over the country, including Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The 28-year-old has since been found and been remanded in custody, a police spokeswoman said.

It was unclear when or where Colbert was found, but he was scheduled to appear in the Wellington District Court this month.