Woman convicted after pretending to be animal welfare inspector to save ill horses

Michelle Louise Fox was granted a discharge without conviction in the Christchurch District Court earlier this week. (File photo)

A woman who was concerned about the welfare of four horses, pretended to be an animal welfare inspector to get the unsuspecting owners to hand the animals over to her.

Michelle Louise Fox, 36, was charged after she pretended to be an official with the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) to get her hands on the horses that were in poor condition.

Fox, from Loburn in North Canterbury, described herself as an “animal rescuer”.

In August 2019, someone contacted her about efforts to re-home horses that were in poor condition. Fox messaged the owner and when she questioned who she was, she claimed to be an MPI officer.

“If you give me permission to remove this horse today, I won’t prosecute you. Let me know what you decide,” Fox told the owner.

When the owner requested proof that she was from MPI, Fox replied: “I’ll send you the court papers and see you there.”

The messaging and threats about court continued until the owner felt she had no other option but to hand over the horse. MPI told the court she was now trying to get the horse back from Fox.

When inspectors investigated Fox, they found a message on her phone asking someone else to support the deception.

Fox was also one of three women who went to a property at Loburn in August 2019 and asked a resident if he knew about a horse in distress on the property. When he questioned their right to be on the property, Fox told him: “I work for MPI and I have a right to be here.”

Fox became increasingly agitated and confrontational when she was asked for identification or a warrant.

Another man, whose wife owned the horses, then arrived. Fox told him that she worked for MPI and if he agreed to release the horses to her, then no further action would be taken.

The man believed she was with MPI, and agreed to forfeit ownership of three horses. He said Fox was very angry and kept pushing him until he agreed to hand the horses over.

According to MPI’s summary of facts, there is no dispute that the horses were in poor condition. “One was in such poor condition that euthanasia was required to mitigate its suffering.”

When Fox appeared in the Christchurch District Court this week, her lawyer, Sabrina Forrester, said her client was remorseful and believed what she was doing was in the interest of the horses.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett said the concern was that Fox’s actions undermined the integrity of animal welfare officers.

Mallett accepted the offending was not a result of anything malicious, but rather with the horses’ interest in mind. “But there were better ways to go about seeking help for these horses.”

Judge Mark Callaghan said he understood Fox was motivated by her desire to protect and look after the animals, but said it was not the correct way to go about it. He agreed to convict and discharge her, imposing no further penalties.