Forbidden driver stole two dogs after being caught drink-driving

Grayson Newton cut through two wire fences to retrieve his impounded bulldog – then went back and stole a stray.

After being caught driving with an alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, a man broke into a pound and stole two dogs.

Grayson Newton​ was sentenced at Nelson District Court​ on Tuesday October 5 to charges of wilful damage​, careless driving​, failure to stop or ascertain injury​, driving while unlicensed and failing to comply​, possession of a firearm without a licence​, possession of a knife in public​, and driving with excess breath alcohol​.

On May 24​, Newton drove a car without a warrant of fitness or registration and with incorrect plates through Richmond.

At a Richmond intersection to State Highway 6, Newton collided with the car in front of him, pushing it onto the highway.

Newton did not stop to check on the driver, instead driving south down the highway. He later failed to stop for police in Brightwater.

Eventually Newton's car broke down, and he was found on the side of the road beside the vehicle. His breath alcohol level was 825mcg. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Newton was not in possession of a driver’s licence. He had been forbidden four times before by police to drive unlicensed.

When police searched the car, they found a .22 rifle, .22 ammunition, a knife attached to a bamboo handle, and a medium-sized hunting knife.

Newton explained his collision with the car in front was caused by his car backfiring and his dog jumping scared into the front seat, which disrupted his driving. His failure to stop was because he was “sick of getting into trouble.”

His dog, a brindle and white bulldog, was seized and put in the Tasman District Council Dog Pound.

MARTIN DE RUYTER Newton was sentenced by Judge Joanne Reilly to 150 hours of community service for his actions.

At 12.30am May 25, Newton went to the Tasman District Council Dog Pound and cut a hole in the wire outer fence. After entering the pound, he cut a hole in the pound’s inner fence and retrieved his dog. After returning his dog to his car, he went back and took another dog from the kennel. The dog was a stray and was not microchipped.

Judge Joanne Reilly said that, as a man in his 30s, Newton’s behaviour was completely unacceptable.

“This behaviour was utterly thoughtless and unnecessary.

“I hope you are embarrassed as you listen.”

Newton had a good job and a supportive family, Judge Reilly said. He hadn’t been in front of the courts for 12 years.

Judge Reilly said it was clear Newton had a significant addiction to alcohol. She was pleased that he had shown insight to this.

She was reluctant to impose a sentence of home detention, due to the concern that Newton would sit at home and drink. She sentenced him to community service so he could give something back to the community.

Newton was sentenced to 100 hours of community service, with the conditions that he attend and complete an alcohol programme, and attend an alcohol driving education programme. An extra 50 hours were added to Newton’s community service for what Newton did at the dog pound, which was “so stupid”, the judge said. He was ordered to pay $126.50 in reparations.