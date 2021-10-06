Contamination of children's abuse accounts cloud what happened

Multiple influences on creche children before they were formally interviewed in the Peter Ellis case made it hard to know what really happened, a renowned American memory expert told the Supreme Court.

An appeal by Peter Ellis against his convictions on child abuse began on Monday, two years after he died.

He was convicted in 1993 of sexually abusing children in his care at the Christchurch Civic Creche. He faced 28 charges regarding nine girls and four boys but was convicted of 16 charges regarding seven children. One girl recanted in 1994 reducing the guilty verdicts to 13 charges.

One of the grounds of appeal is that influences – such as parental questioning, and the swapping of information between parents, therapy and books – contaminated the children’s memories before they were formally interviewed in 1992. It is also alleged contamination occurred within the interviews.

University of California psychology professor Gail Goodman, who is a Crown witness, said substantial potential for contamination existed in the creche case, and was to her mind its most problematic issue.

The issue was rightly raised in cross-examination at Ellis’ trial and in the judge’s summing up.

“I agree the parents and older siblings as authority figures who seem to be in the know may be powerful sources of contamination especially given the ages of the children and the relatively long delays involved,” she said.

At Ellis’ trial, parents may not have realised their influence, they may have concealed parts of it, and they might have failed to recall all of their questioning, she said.

“Unfortunately we don’t have a perfect system, and it was up to the jurors to decide. Mistakes are going to be made.”

Because of the compelling contamination evidence, it was difficult to be certain what really happened in the case, she said.

Given modern techniques and the move away from social anxiety about satanic ritual abuse, Ellis’ trial held might have reached a different outcome if held today.

Psychology professor and memory researcher Harlene Hayne, who is vice-chancellor of Curtin University in Perth, said all the experts in the appeal agreed there had been multiple opportunities to contaminate the children’s reports of their alleged abuse.

The key issue for the court was to discern whether any of the conversations parents had with their children or material or other experiences they were exposed to, influenced the child when they reported at the formal interview.

The case was unique in the way the sources of contamination were clearly and extensively documented, she said.

Hayne had identified 14 possible sources of contamination for each child whose evidence led to a conviction against Ellis.

“Based on this analysis, it is very clear that prior to their evidential interviews children were exposed to multiple sources of abuse related information that could have contaminated their accounts during their evidential interviews.”

Much of the research evidence identifying the impact of pre-interview contamination on children’s reports was published after Ellis’ High Court trial, she said.

Mark Howe, a Canadian psychology professor, said if false memories were induced in the creche case, they were introduced over multiple interviews and multiple opportunities and would have been difficult to correct.

“There was no doubt in my mind that any or all of these sources of contamination could have affected what the children said in their interviews and that these children may have come to believe that these events ... actually happened.”

If the children had false memories, the memories would have been difficult to detect.

Auckland psychologist Dr Suzanne Blackwell said she accepted there was clear potential for contamination in the Ellis case.

However, the issue for her was whether a causal link between the contamination source and the children’s evidence could be detected.

“We just don’t know if they are false memories.”

The appeal continues on Thursday.