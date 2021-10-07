Mentally ill third striker's indecent assault sentence to be reconsidered

A mentally ill man jailed on a third strike for trying to kiss a woman is to be resentenced.

A mentally ill third striker given a maximum jail sentence for indecently assaulting a woman by trying to kiss her and struggling with her friend is to be resentenced.

And with the five-year anniversary of his sentencing coming up, his lawyer hopes to have it resolved by Christmas.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the sentence appeal of Daniel Clinton Fitzgerald,​ who had received the maximum seven year jail term, and sent him back to the High Court to be sentenced again.

The issues were whether he could be discharged without conviction and if the third strikes’ section of the law to give the maximum applied if it was a breach of the Bill of Rights.

It had agreed by the parties and the court the seven-year jail term for the offending met the high threshold of disproportionately severe punishment

Fitzgerald​, 48, who had a history of grabbing women on the street, so when he kissed a woman on Cuba St, Wellington, in December 2016, it was a “third strike” for indecent assault.

Fitzgerald tried to kiss the woman on the lips but, in the struggle with him, she managed to turn her head and the kiss landed on her cheek. He also struggled with the woman’s friend who came to her aid.

His lawyers wanted him discharged without conviction, which would have avoided the sentence otherwise required under the three strikes law.

The sentencing judge jailed him but allowed an exception that meant Fitzgerald could apply for parole.

But Fitzgerald was in a “catch 22” that he couldn’t be freed until he had treatment and the treatment for a man with his condition was not available in prison so he couldn’t be freed, his lawyers had told the court.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Daniel Fitzgerald had a history of grabbing women on the street.

While the Crown had conceded it was unjust, it told the Supreme Court judges a parliamentary majority had agreed to the three strikes regime, with the only “safety valve” being the possibility for parole if a judge allowed it.

His lawyer had told the sentencing judge his mental illness meant even though he had been warned about the consequences of a third strike, he was impaired in understanding it.

Fitzgerald went before the Parole Board for the fourth time on August 26 but was declined. He has two years and four months remaining on his sentence and will be seen again in February next year.

The board’s decision said Fitzgerald did not have an approved address or release plan he remained an undue risk.

The Supreme Court unanimously dismissed his appeal against conviction and by a majority allowed his appeal.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann​ said it was common ground that the imposition of a sentence of seven years’ imprisonment for the offending met the high threshold of disproportionately severe punishment, “whether that threshold is expressed as “so out of proportion to the particular circumstances as to cause shock and revulsion”, “so excessive as to outrage standards of decency”, or as “conduct which is so severe as to shock the national conscience”.

She said imprisonment had deprived the appellant of rehabilitative treatment for his illness.

Justice Mark O’Regan​ and Justice Terence Arnold​ said Fitzgerald should be re-sentenced in accordance with ordinary sentencing principles, taking particular account of his significant mental health issues.

Defence lawyer Kevin Preston​ said they were happy with the result and that the Supreme Court had reocgnised a black and white reading of the third strike legislation had impacted severally on Mr Fitzgerlad.

He also said he hoped the Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi would make good on his promise to introduce legislation to remove the three strikes law.

Preston said the next step was to get Fitzgerald appropriately sentenced and supported in the community.