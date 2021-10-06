Argument over parking allegedly led to volley of shots during drive-by shooting

Police at the scene in Hereford Street in Linwood, Christchurch in September 2020 where the shooting is alleged to have taken place.

An argument about a car parked on a footpath led to a fusillade of shots, three hitting a victim in the back and arm, during a drive-by shooting.

This was according to the Crown on the first day of a trial against Andrej Michael Schwaab, 28, and Joshua James MacKay, 26, in the High Court in Christchurch.

Schwaab and MacKay are facing charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm arising from the incident in Hereford St in Linwood, Christchurch on September 19 last year.

Both men deny the charges which are laid as alternatives for the jury to consider in the 10-day trial before Justice Gerald Nation.

Schwaab has offered to plead guilty to a lesser charge of injuring by an unlawful act, but the trial is continuing.

Schwaab has admitted a charge of unlawful possession of the .22 calibre semi-automatic sawn-off firearm involved. MacKay denies that charge.

Defence counsel Andrew McKenzie admitted Schwaab had carried out a “brazen, dangerous, and deliberate act”, but said he had not intended to kill or cause serious injury or harm to the victim of the shooting or the person with him.

“He intended to scare, frighten, or intimidate them, but there was no intention to hit either of them. That’s the case, pure and simple.”

For MacKay, Kirsten Gray said that although her client had been driving the car he had no idea what Schwaab’s intentions were – that he was going to fire shots from the back seat of the vehicle. MacKay had not touched the gun, nor put it in the car, she said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Evidence markers in Hereford Street at the scene where the incident took place.

“What happened in the car came completely out of the blue,” said Gray.

Crown prosecutor Shawn McManus said Schwaab had been showing his son the .22 rifle at MacKay’s address in Shirley earlier in the day, and it had been put in the back of the car which was then driven to Schwaab’s house in Hereford Street.

A man walking past had shouted out that the car should not be parked on the footpath and Schwaab came out of the address, argued with him and punched him several times. As Schwaab walked away, the man called him an offensive name.

Three men then got into the car, with Schwaab in the back seat. They drove past the man Schwaab had argued with, who was then standing with another person.

According to McManus, Schwaab fired four shots, all missing, but the car then did a U-turn, and he fired four more shots as it came back past, hitting the victim three times in the back and arm.

The men were found in Shirley later in the day. They gave video interviews to the police in which they described what had happened. Schwaab admitted firing all the shots, said McManus. MacKay admitted driving the car and hearing the shots, but said they sounded like blanks, she said.

The incident was recorded on CCTV by two cameras, and the footage will be played to the court.

The Crown will call evidence from 27 witnesses. The trial is continuing.