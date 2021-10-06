Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim during shoplifting incident

A man allegedly entered a store on Langdons Rd in Papanui in Christchurch, where he assaulted a person before fleeing with stolen items. (File photo)

A man who allegedly entered a Christchurch store, assaulted a person and fled with stolen items has been arrested.

The man reportedly entered the store on Langdons Rd in Papanui about 12.30pm on Wednesday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the man allegedly assaulted a person at the door before leaving with stolen items. It didn’t appear the victim had been badly injured and medical attention was not sought, the spokeswoman said.

A “vehicle of interest” was stopped nearby shortly after and a 27-year-old man was arrested.

He was charged with aggravated assault, shoplifting and resisting police.

The man is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.