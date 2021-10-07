Interviews in Peter Ellis case show incompetency, Supreme Court told

Interviews in 1992 of complainant children in the Christchurch Civic Creche case would not pass muster today and would not be regarded as competent, the Supreme Court has heard.

An appeal by Peter Ellis against his convictions on child abuse began on Monday, two years after he died.

He was convicted in 1993 of sexually abusing children in his care at the creche. He faced 28 charges regarding nine girls and four boys but was convicted of 16 charges regarding seven children. One girl recanted in 1994 reducing the guilty verdicts to 13 charges.

Giving evidence in support of the appeal, memory scientist Professor Harlene Hayne said interviewers had breached some of the first rules of interviewing children for evidential purposes.

They did not convey they were naive of the events at the outset and frequently mentioned things the parents recorded and sometimes referenced other children’s statements. They also asked suggestive questions.

Hayne said she had systematically coded the interviews of the complainant children and on average children were asked more than 20 suggestive questions about “abuse related matters” prior to each allegation against Ellis.

Based on her coding and her colleague Associate Professor Deirdre Brown’s viewing of the interviews, interviewers had introduced a range of toys, dolls and diagrams that would not represent best practice today, based on research over the last 20 years.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Will a dying Peter Ellis, convicted in 1993 of child sex abuse charges, be cleared to enjoy his last three months of life? Sharon Brettkelly discusses the case with court reporter Martin van Beynen on RNZ’s podcast The Detail. (Video first published in August, 2019)

Hayne said most experts agreed first interviews were usually better than the subsequent ones, “particularly in this case”.

“A lack of impartiality was present from the very first interview with each child. Our analysis of the questions in the first interview indicated children were asked on average 15.2 abuse related questions during that initial interview.”

She noted Brown’s evidence that if she had assessed these interviews as part of an accreditation process, she would evaluate the interviews “as not yet competent”.

Jericho Rock-Archer Professor Harlene Hayne is giving evidence in the Peter Ellis appeal in the Supreme Court in a panel setting.

“Based on my reading of the transcripts and the questions that were asked and the protocols used, the interviews did not reflect what we know about the best ways to elicit most complete and accurate accounts of children.

“Importantly however, given the amount of additional information that children were exposed to prior to their interviews ... I am not aware of any interview protocol or debriefing procedure that would have been effective in ascertaining what did or did not happen.”

Brown, a clinical psychologist and Otago University memory scientist, said the “availability, use, timing and questions used in conjunction with the various tools and props used in the Ellis interviews were not consistent with current practice guidelines”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Ellis, who died in September 2019, photographed in 1993.

“In the context of the interviews before the court and how the various tools were used we don’t know enough to categorically say they did not have a contaminating impact. Given what we do know there is a risk they did.

“They were used to ask about new information in and around play-based interactions potentially creating confusion or encouraging confabulation. Many times new information emerged in conjunction with interaction with toys and dolls and there is the potential for this to be inaccurate.

“It is my opinion that we have to acknowledge the possibility the use of these aids may have undermined the children’s accuracy.”

Jericho Rock-Archer Clinical psychologist Dr Fred Seymour says props are sometime needed to elicit more information from children.

Clinical psychologist Dr Fred Seymour, in evidence for the Crown, said interviewers had to adapt protocols to the situations they faced with individual children and non-adherence did not necessarily negate the accuracy of a child’s account.

Some children, when told the interviewer had spoken to their mother, would feel more at ease. Sometimes props were needed to elicit more information and young children may need more cues to give their accounts.

Crown witness clinical psychologist Suzanne Blackwell said dolls, props and drawing were not inherently problematic. They could be used to establish a rapport and make children more comfortable.

Insufficient research evidence was available to reach conclusions on drawings and the risks they posed for accuracy, she said.

Hayne said experts agreed interviewers should maintain an open-minded and fact finding approach, and should allow the child to be the expert in describing their own experience.

They should also avoid imparting knowledge of the events from other sources and suggestive questions should not be used.