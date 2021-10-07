Ram raider was 'on fire when he shot across in front of the cameras'

The butchery ignited after a vehicle crashed through its facade.

One of two people recorded fleeing the scene of a fiery Bay of Plenty ram raid overnight was “well alight” as they fled.

Police initially thought someone had crashed into Campbells Meats in Kawerau just after midnight but they now believe it was a deliberate attempt to break in.

After the impact, the building on Onslow St went up in flames.

Kawerau mayor Malcolm Campbell told Stuff it was fortunate there wasn’t a fatality.

“Two of the offenders running from the scene, one was well and truly alight when he went out of here.

“That could be a bit of a lead for us, but we will see in the next couple of days. But he was definitely on fire when he shot across in front of the cameras.

“It’s amazing how your friends help them, because his mate left him there burning.”

Campbell said the shop had been part of his family’s business since 1948.

“My uncle owned it. He built this shop. This is the very first permanent shop built in Kawerau in 1954/55. It was built by the late Sir James Fletcher – when they built the mill they built the shop.”

The shop has been destroyed yet it hasn’t yet been determined how the fire began.

“The forensic people are all over it this morning, and they’re just winding up and will go away and assess what happened. They’re not sure if [the car crash started the fire] or some accelerant was involved.”

It’s also unusual for a butchery to be targetted, he said.

“So there is possibly somebody that has a bit of a vendetta on us or whatever, I can’t actually fathom what has happened.

“It’s a hell of a way to wind-up 46-years of business. But now we have a big clean up, so we are just waiting for the police to finish, and we will get into it.”

Campbell got the call at around 1am when the building was well alight.

“It’s a hell of a way to go out of business, I guess that’s what you call going out in a blaze of glory.

“I started working here when I was 15 and have been here ever since.

GOOGLE MAPS Campbells Meats before it went up in flames.

“Most mornings I was here in the shop and the evenings I would finish up here. But it's been under management for the last 20-years, but I am still active here.”

If anyone has any information about this incident or the people involved please call 105 and quote the file number 211007/6437.