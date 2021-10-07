Registered child sex offender admits indecent texts to girls

A registered child sex offender who got a cellphone and sent about 2000 texts – including many that were sexually explicit – to girls aged from 13 to 15 has been jailed for more than two years.

Brad Anthony Bowers had pleaded guilty to 13 charges before he appeared for sentencing at Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was registered as a child sex offender in 2016 after being jailed on eight charges of indecent communications with a young person under 16, but was charged early this year with breaching his obligations as such an offender.

Later inquiries indicated he had acquired a cellphone that he had not disclosed to his police case manager, and that he had been communicating with young people on social media sites while he pretended to be a 15-year-old male.

READ MORE:

* Registered sex offender ‘groomed’ police officer

* Jail for sex offender caught with banned internet devices including laptops and a phone

* Man charged after allegedly sending sexual texts to teenage girl



Defence counsel Joshua MacLeod handed Judge Tony Couch a report from the counsellor Bowers had been seeing at the prison, and said that Bowers now accepted that with the latest charges a term of imprisonment was the only realistic option.

Judge Couch said Bowers had admitted operating an internet account he did not disclose as a registered offender, not being supervised when he used the internet, and unauthorised travel to Invercargill in breach of his parole.

When he was arrested in Invercargill, he was found with two cell phones. He had reported one to the authorities, but the other was on a phone number that had not been reported and an examination showed it had been used to operate numerous social media accounts, contacting teenagers.

Judge Couch said it was a continuation of Bowers’ earlier activities that had led to charges.

Charges of exposing a young person to indecent material related to Bowers’ use of a fictitious name on social network sites, including Instagram, when he pretended to be a 15-year-old male to contact numerous young people.

Three charges related to specific victims, girls aged 13 to 15, with whom Bowers exchanged about 2000 text messages, many of them sexually explicit and encouraging the young person to engage in sexual activity with him.

Judge Couch said the use of the undisclosed cellphone and the undisclosed email accounts and accounts on social media used by children and young people “strongly suggests premeditation”.

He reduced Bowers’ sentence because of a link between his offending and matters raised in his pre-sentence cultural report relating to his early life, and for his guilty pleas, but increased the sentence because of his earlier offending.

The judge jailed Bowers for 27 months and ordered that the secret cell phone be destroyed.