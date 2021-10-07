Police make more arrests in relation to a teenager being shot in Invercargill

An armed police officer standing guard after police were seen directing traffic away from Tweed St, Invercargill, on Monday morning.

Police investigating the shooting of a teenager in Invercargill on Saturday have arrested four people in relation to the incident.

The 19-year-old presented to Southland Hospital at 4.40pm on Saturday with four gunshot wounds to his back. Police earlier said he was in a critical but stable condition, and had undergone surgery.

Whetu Taylor, 36, Zane Ray Collins, 21, and Rikki May Garthwaite-Smith, 26, are facing firearms and drug charges following search warrants executed this week.

They appeared before a Justice of the Peace in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday and were remanded in custody to reappear on November 9. None of them applied for name suppression.

The three are jointly facing a charge of possessing a cut-down pump action .22 rifle, and also possessing .22 live ammunition, both in Invercargill on October 2.

Collins and Taylor are jointly facing a charge of possessing .22 ammunition and methamphetamine, both in Invercargill on October 7​.

Taylor is also facing additional charges of driving while disqualified, possessing cannabis plant and a cannabis pipe and possessing methamphetamine.

Collins and Garthwaite-Smith are jointly facing a charge of knowingly permitting a premises on Tweed St, Invercargill to be used for the commission of the consumption of methamphetamine, on October 7.

Collins is facing additional charges of possessing cannabis, methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

Garthwaite-Smith is facing additional charges of possessing cannabis seed and a cannabis pipe, as well as possessing methamphetamine and a methamphetamine pipe.

A 25-year-old man, facing charges in relation to possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police appeared in court earlier in the week and was remanded in custody to reappear on October 12.