Three more arrests made in relation to teenager being shot four times in Invercargill

An armed police officer standing guard after police were seen directing traffic away from Tweed St, Invercargill, on Monday morning.

Police investigating the shooting of a teenager in Invercargill on Saturday have arrested four people in relation to the incident.

The 19-year-old presented to Southland Hospital at 4.40pm on Saturday with four gunshot wounds to his back.

A 26-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been charged with firearm offences and a 36-year-old man has been charged with firearms and drug offences following search warrants executed this week.

The three people arrested are expected to appear in Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man had already been charged with offences in relation to possession of ammunition, resisting police and assaulting police. He appeared in court and was remanded in custody to reappear on October 12.

He allegedly assaulted police during the investigation of a house on Earn St, Invercargill on Tuesday.

That same day, a house was investigated on Tweed St, Invercargill where the shooting is believed to have occurred.