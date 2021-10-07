Man who exposed genitals at holiday park given name suppression after itch explanation

The man was convicted by the Westport District Court of exposing himself in a public place.

A man who exposed himself in front of children says he has an “itching problem” and is very embarrassed by what happened.

The man was granted name suppression by Judge Noel Walsh when he was convicted in the Westport District Court on Thursday.

Police prosecutor Mathew Wood said the man was staying at a holiday park in the West Coast town when he walked across a deck at 9.16am on August 6.

He pulled up his shirt and exposed his genitals where there were young children standing nearby.

The man later told police he had “an itch” and needed to scratch it, Wood said.

Defence lawyer Doug Taffs said the man had been staying at the park after his house was flooded when heavy rain and high river volumes forced half of Westport’s residents to evacuate their homes in July.

The man lived alone and liked to wear night shirts, Taffs said.

“He has an itching problem and when he gets out of bed he likes to feel the air. He was completely unaware of the children.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The man was given final name suppression and fined $400 for accidentally exposing his genitals in front of children.

The man was shocked when he later got a visit from a police officer. When he viewed the security footage he realised he should not have done what he did in a public place, Taffs said.

There was no sexual or offensive motive for the incident.

“He wasn’t thinking at all... He is very embarrassed.”

Wood said: “They are probably all fairly valid points counsel raises.”

Judge Walsh said the man had co-operated with police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

“I accept there was no sinister motive.”

The man had only two minor prior convictions, which were 30 years old, the judge said.

Publication of the man’s name would have “dire consequences” in a small community, the judge said in granting final name suppression.

The man was convicted, given a 12-month suspended sentence and fined $400.