Lockdown blackmailer used Instagram to extract sex images of young women

Using Instagram handle simplesexy65789, Timothy Hoolihan found the five women he would offer to pay for sexual photos and videos (file photo).

Timothy Hoolihan faked payment screenshots of up to $15,000 to get sexual images from five women he found on Instagram.

When asked why the money hadn’t arrived, he’d make excuses – or blackmailed them to get more images.

Hoolihan, 28, of Hamilton, was sentenced to seven months of home detention and 150 hours of community work for what the Crown called a “cynical and callous ploy”, and must pay $1000 reparation to each woman.

Hoolihan didn’t initially appreciate how serious his behaviour was, lawyer Wayne Dollimore said.

“Things got away on him” when lonely and jobless during lockdown.

But the harm should have been obvious, Judge Glen Marshall said.

“You were manipulating vulnerable people,” the judge said. “That ... probably was self-evident to you.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hoolihan was sentenced to seven months’ home detention, 150 hours of community work, and must pay $1000 in reparation to each victim.

Hoolihan was sentenced in Hamilton District Court in August, having pleaded guilty to five charges of obtaining by deception and four of blackmail.

A recently-released summary of facts details the offending, between December 2020 and March 2021.

Using Instagram account simplesexy65789, Hoolihan befriended women, got phone numbers, and offered money – up to $15,000 – for “sexual and intimate” images.

In some cases, he requested specific acts or that the images show the woman’s face.

Each woman got an internet banking screenshot, but none ever received money.

Hoolihan made excuses, and threatened to share images he had if they didn’t send more.

. Hoolihan seemed nice at first, which was his tactic, one of the women who sent him images said in court.

A woman who sent Hoolihan images explained threats made her “watch my back every two seconds” as she didn’t know what he looked like.

She was speaking in court because “it hurts me more knowing that other girls had to go through the same s..., even worse”.

Hoolihan had seemed nice – “his tactic” – but pressured her when he knew she was struggling financially, she said.

Hoolihan repeatedly used a “cynical and callous ploy”, gaining the trust of vulnerable women, Crown Prosecutor Joseph Williams said.

He needed to have “a deep look at the gravity of this offence”.

Hoolihan was genuinely remorseful, had never been in court before and was unlikely to return, Dollimore said.

“It was never his intention to carry out the threats. Of course, that's cold comfort to the victims.”

But threats were used to keep victims “on the hook” in behaviour that must have been for sexual gratification, Judge Marshall said.

Hoolihan was willing to undergo psychological treatment, the judge said.

Hoolihan was sentenced in to seven months’ home detention, 150 hours of community work, and must pay $1000 in reparation to each victim.