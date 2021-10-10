Man stabbed four times while walking in Flaxmere

A man was stabbed while walking in Flaxmere on Saturday morning.

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating the stabbing of a man in Flaxmere on Saturday morning.

Police received a report just before 5:20am that a male had been assaulted as he walked along Chatham Road near Chatham Park.

The victim received four small stab wounds as a result – three to his back and one to his neck. He was in hospital in a stable condition.

The offender was described as a skinny male in his early twenties, approximately 182 cm tall, with short hair and wearing a light-coloured top.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the Chatham Road area, particularly between Margate Avenue and Omahu Road, early on Saturday morning and may have information that could assist.

People can call Police on 105 and quote file number 211009/3633. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.