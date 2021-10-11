Former soldier who pointed fake machine gun at ex-partner before strangling her escapes jail

A former army major has escaped jail after pointing a fake gun in his ex-partner’s face and trying to strangle her.

Jennifer Beeby woke with a bright light shining in her eyes and what appeared to be an M16 machine gun pointing in her face.

Her attacker was her ex-partner – former army major George Robert Tweedy, 60 – who then tried to strangle her with a belt before leading police on a manhunt across the South Island.

But after admitting aggravated burglary, physically abusing a protected person and strangling her, on Monday he escaped jail.

In the Queenstown District Court Judge Russell Walker sentenced him to 12 months home detention for the assault.

One could only imagine the horror Beeby would have felt, he said.

READ MORE:

* 'Dangerous' man arrested after police search in West Coast, Otago

* Armed man arrested in Central Otago

* Army veteran used semi-automatic rifle in home invasion, police say



“She would have truly feared for her life.”

The couple separated in January and a protection order was put in place later that month, preventing Tweedy from contacting Beeby.

At about 10.30pm on May 10 Tweedy entered the Greymouth home they bought together to grow old in.

Wearing a hoodie over his head and blue surgical gloves on his hands he used a key to open the door before cutting the safety chain.

Beeby was asleep in bed when he woke her.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police prepare to lay spikes to stop at car near Waitati, north of Dunedin, during the manhunt for Tweedy.

Tweedy told her to get up but wouldn’t allow her to move, before throwing her on the bed so hard it moved across the floor, she told the court

Feared for her life she tried to run, making it about two metres down the hall before he grabbed her from behind, forced her on the ground and put a belt around her neck, strangling her.

“There are no words to describe the terror I felt at that moment. This was it. I was going to die,” she said.

As Tweedy screamed at her, she saw the blue gloves and became resolute.

“I accepted my fate and decided I would not go quietly. I would not let George get away with this unprovoked attack.”

Believing she would die, Beeby reached for his ankle.

“I scratched his ankle so that when I died his DNA would be found beneath my fingernails,” she said.

When he stopped she managed to get two fingers under the belt and later calmed him down.

They went to the kitchen where she gave him a cup of tea and a sandwich.

He went to the toilet, and she took a photo of the machine gun and sent a text message to a friend who alerted police.

Tweedy left before police arrived at about 2.20am, sparking a manhunt across the South Island before he was arrested in Cromwell the next day.

Beeby suffered injuries all over her body, including bruises, marks from the belt, bleeding lips and a broken toe, which is yet to fully mend, and she continues to suffer nightmares, anxiety and severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“I am truly terrified at the thought of George’s release and what he will do to me ... I worry that he will come back and finish the job,” she said, adding that he had not shown any remorse to her or her family, nor had he paid for the damage to the house.

Speaking on behalf of Tweedy, defence counsel Michael Walker said he had a distinguished career with the New Zealand and British military “and one bewildering lapse of judgment”.

“He is totally ashamed and saddened by his actions,” he said.

Tweedy had sought assistance from the Veterans Affairs NZ for mental health concerns prior to the attack.

It was declined, but the organisation later reached out and said that was a mistake, Walker said.

He has since been diagnosed with PTSD, and the court also heard that his brother had died a week before the attack.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Judge Russell Walker said there was a high degree of premeditation to the attack.

Judge Walker said he was unsure if Tweedy’s actions were totally irrational on the back of deteriorating mental heath or simply cold and calculating.

“I think it’s probably a combination of both.”

It was ironic he had now inflicted PTSD on Beeby, he said.

Judge Walker began sentencing with a starting point of five years and six months in jail.

There was a high degree of premeditation, and violence during the prolonged incident, he said.

He allowed credits for Tweedy’s early guilty plea, previously clean record, remorse and mental health concerns.

Five months Tweedy had already spent in prison meant the sentence was reduced to 23 months, leaving home detention available as an alternative punishment, which the judge said would be the least restrictive sentence and ensure he got the rehabilitation he needed.

On the sentence of aggravated burglary he was sentenced to 12 months home detention with conditions, for strangulation he was sentenced to six months home detention and for breaching a protection order he was sentenced to three months home detention.

The terms are to be served concurrently.