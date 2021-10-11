Men allegedly used explosive to damage historic West Coast mine

A ramshackle old building left behind in the historic mining town of Big River about 30 kilometres from Reefton.

Four men have been charged with arson after allegedly using an explosive to damage an historic West Coast mine.

Police were told a group of people had entered the old Big River Quartz Mine site just south of Reefton and set off an explosive in the mine shaft between June 10 and July 7, a spokeswoman said.

The explosion caused “significant damage” to the 12-metre-high poppet head structure above the mine shaft. The area is registered as a Category 1 Historic Place.

The alleged offending was filmed and shared on social media, giving police several leads to follow in Reefton and Hokitika.

Police searched five properties last week and arrested six men.

Four were charged with arson in relation to the damaged mine.

The men, aged between 20 and 53, were due to appear in the Greymouth District Court on Wednesday, the spokeswoman said.

Carly Gooch/Stuff Inside the winding plant at the desert mining town of Big River.

Police were continuing to identify and find others suspected of being involved, she said.

Anyone with information that may help police with their inquiries is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210707/6710.

According to the Department of Conservation, the Big River Quartz Mine operated from 1882 to 1942 and more than 100 people lived in the isolated settlement at the mine's peak.