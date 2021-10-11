Southland man on trial for alleged sexual offending in Te Anau

A jury in the Invercargill District Court is hearing details of alleged sexual offending in Te Anau, from late 2018.

A Southland man is on trial for an alleged rape at Te Anau in December 2018.

The 23-year-old dairy farmer has interim name suppression, and has pleaded not guilty to seven charges of alleged sexual offending.

The incident happened at a house in Te Anau after a group of people, including the defendant and complainant, had been drinking at an end-of-year function.

The defendant faces four indecent assault charges, two unlawful sexual connection charges and a charge of unlawful sexual connection by rape. He is before a jury in the Invercargill District Court, in a trial that began on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Russell Nye-Wood​ said in his opening address that the defendant and complainant had a brief relationship in 2016.

Nye-Wood told the jury the pair were at the same function on December 8, 2018, had a brief interaction, and sometime later the defendant went to sleep in his car.

The complainant and a group of people went to a bar, then back to a house about 2am to 3am, before the defendant also went to the house.

It was the Crown case that the complainant was sleeping in a bedroom, the defendant assaulted her as she told him to stop, before he followed her to another room and his behaviour escalated, Nye-Wood said.

A medical examination found no injuries, Nye-Wood said.

Defence lawyer Hugo Young said the first charge related to touching the complainant under her shirt in the first bedroom, and it was the defence case this did not happen, rather he rested his head on her stomach.

The remaining six charges relate to touching, kissing, oral contact and penetration, which Young said was consensual.

The crown is expected to call seven witnesses.

