'Beast of Blenheim' Stewart Murray Wilson has died

A serial rapist once dubbed ‘the Beast of Blenheim’ for crimes that shocked the nation has died.

Stewart Murray Wilson was convicted in 1996 and jailed for 21 years for sexual offending over two decades against at least 42 women and girls. The charges included rape, stupefying, bestiality, and ill-treatment of children.

Corrections operations director for the lower north region Coralea Easther said Wilson died at Whanganui Hospital on Monday morning. She believed he died of natural causes.

Wilson was aged 74.

Next of kin had been notified, and registered victims were being advised, Easther said.

The son of an alcoholic couple that later divorced, Stewart Murray Wilson was born in Timaru in 1946. He was the eldest of four, with two brothers and a sister.

Wilson's mother, Win Wilson, said he was a “dear wee boy” who “started to go a bit wayward” when he hit puberty. His father was a staunch army veteran who refused his son’s affection and disowned him because he was short, she said. She thought his behaviour was affected by brain damage received in his early teens.

Stewart Murray Wilson, pictured in 1996.

He had a job as a “sweet and ice cream boy” at a cinema, but said he fell in with the wrong crowd and started stealing, using his small size to climb through windows.

Wilson spent his teenage years in state homes and psychiatric hospitals. He later told a judge that while in state care he had received shock treatment, and was abused, raped and bullied.

As a young adult he moved to Sydney, and later wound up in Blenheim. He was a beneficiary, and his offending intensified from simple burglaries to assault on a child, assault on females, and living off the earnings of a prostitute.

Blenheim man Kevin Pope remembered living down the road from Wilson, some 40 years ago.

“I knew him very well, and he was a shocker,” Pope said.

“He lived in a little red brick cottage. I remember him standing on the front steps beating the hell out of his wife. He certainly was a beast of a man.”

Stewart Murray Wilson is sentenced to 21 years' imprisonment.

Wilson spent a lot of time fishing and could often be found whitebaiting at the Wairau Diversion, north of Blenheim, and feeding his children raw, bleeding fish, Pope said.

Pope said he was not surprised when he learnt Wilson had been charged by the police. His depraved crimes were the talk of the town and Pope followed the trial in the newspapers.

“He was just disgusting. I don’t know how he wasn’t picked up years before. Everyone knew he was a nasty man but he just kept getting away with things, by the skin of his teeth. It just shows you how things can slip through the system,” Pope said.

“I'd say it’s a damn good job he’s dead. I’m not trying to be rude, but he was a terrible man ... and it’s a good thing he’s passed away because he needs to be forgotten. Although, I’ll never forget what he did. The stuff he did was unbelievable, absolute filth.”

Stewart Murray Wilson appears by audiovisual link in a High Court hearing for an extended supervision order in 2012.

Wilson’s offending came to light after he approached the Holmes television show claiming the death of his infant son Mervyn five years earlier was the result of drugs administered by doctors to his pregnant wife.

Mervyn was born prematurely, on the same day his father gave his mother such a severe beating she lost consciousness. The infant later died of brain damage.

A researcher for Holmes visited Wilson’s house to assess the family's suitability for an interview, and was concerned about the welfare of Wilson's daughter. It led to a complaint that would eventually spark a nationwide inquiry.

The 18-month investigation led by the late Detective Colin MacKay involved seeking out dozens of women and children abused by Wilson, then scattered across New Zealand and the world, some still living in fear of him, and fearful of giving evidence.

Wilson’s modus operandi was to groom vulnerable women at a low ebb in their lives. He invited them into his house under the pretence of friendship, using a home pharmacy of sedatives and hypnotics to keep them numb and compliant. Alongside this stash of drugs, authorities also discovered 20 years' worth of pornographic Polaroid photos and samples of head and pubic hair.

The cottage at Whanganui Prison, where Stewart Murray Wilson lived his final years, pictured in 2012.

Wilson’s charges included rape, stupefying, bestiality, ill-treatment of children and indecent assault, including revelations he made his daughter eat from a bowl with cats. He also forced his de facto partner to have sex with other women and the family dog.

A mother of three told the court in 1996 that Wilson kept her a virtual prisoner for two years and forced her to have sex with him on a table in front of her three children while they ate dinner. Another victim spoke of beatings, forced hair-cutting and being forbidden to wear underwear. A doctor likened her to a concentration camp victim.

Wilson spent 18 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2012 with the strictest conditions ever imposed in New Zealand, including that he live in a house on the grounds of Whanganui Prison.

In 2018, a jury found him guilty of charges including rape, indecent acts, burglary, indecent assault and threatening to kill, against two women and a 9-year-old girl, between 1971 and 1980. He was sentenced to two years and four months' jail for historic offences.

A jury at the High Court in Auckland had found him guilty on four counts of rape, three of doing an indecent act on a girl, one of attempted rape, burglary, indecent assault, and threatening to kill, relating to two adult women and a nine-year-old girl.

He was back at the house at Whanganui Prison serving an extended supervision order shortly before his death.