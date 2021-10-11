Woman says accused threw her 'like a rag doll' during alleged rape

When a man accused of strangling and raping a sex worker was questioned by police he immediately denied the allegations, saying he did not engage in sexual activity with the woman.

After being confronted with evidence in the shape of a used condom that contained both his and the complainant’s DNA, he quickly changed his story.

But it wasn’t rape, he said – he had paid her $40 for her sexual services.

On Monday, Akil Rohen Singh’s lawyer, Andrew McCormick, told a jury on the first day of the trial in the Christchurch District Court that his client admitted initially lying to police.

“But over the course of this trial, you will come to understand why he lied,” McCormick said.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The woman said she did not know Singh, but met him after his friend engaged her services as a sex worker. (File photo)

Singh, 27, is charged with rape, strangulation and two counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, pleading not guilty to all the charges.

The Crown told the jury the alleged offending took place in December 2018 after Singh and his friend picked up the complainant from Manchester St in Christchurch, where she was working as a sex worker.

Crown prosecutor Sean Mallett said the trio drove back to the accused’s home, where she was paid to have sex with Singh’s friend.

Afterwards Singh offered to drive her back to Manchester St, but instead pulled into an empty car park in Stanmore Rd.

According to Mallett, Singh took the complainant’s phone and said he wouldn’t give it back until she did exactly what he said.

Mallett said the woman was willing to do what he wanted, but she wanted to be paid for her services.

Singh allegedly forced her into the back seat of the vehicle, where he raped, strangled and sexually violated her.

Victoria Crafar/Stuff The complainant alleges Singh and his friend picked her up on Manchester St in Christchurch where she was working as a sex worker. (File photo)

In a video interview played in court, the complainant told police when Singh allegedly strangled her she could feel herself struggling to breathe.

“I thought I was going to die,” she said. “He threw me into the back seat like I was some sort of rag doll. I froze up. He forced me…”.

She said Singh had put a condom on “halfway through”.

Mallett said Singh dropped the woman back at Manchester Rd about 45 minutes later.

Police later found the used condom in the car park, and it was sent for forensic testing. Singh's semen was found inside, while the complainant’s DNA was found on the outside.

When Singh was first arrested he denied the allegations, saying he wouldn’t pick up a sex worker if he wasn’t alone, and he would certainly not engage in sexual activity in his car.

When confronted with CCTV footage showing his car pull into the car park, Singh admitted he had picked up the complainant, but said they just “had a few smokes”.

On Monday, McCormick said Singh now admitted he had initially lied to police.

“But he says the reason you are here is because [the complainant] is lying.”

Singh claimed he had paid the complainant $40 for a sexual act which she performed while he was wearing a condom.

McCormick asked the jury to keep an open mind while listening to the evidence.

“You are going to hear from a number of witnesses, and it will be a slice of life you may not have come across.

“You’ll hear about drugs, gangs, sex, prostitutes – lots of stuff that you might read about in the paper but over the course of this week, you are going to be making decisions about.”

The trial continues on Tuesday.