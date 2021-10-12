'You won't survive jail': Judge takes pity on young sex offender

A young man caught in a joint operation between Canadian and New Zealand police was facing years behind bars for distributing images of child sex abuse and contacting children online. But a judge took pity on him, saying a jail term would be a “death sentence”. Tony Wall sat in on the extraordinary sentencing.

A 20-year-old man in an ill-fitting blue suit and black trainers walks tentatively towards the Tauranga District Court with his parents. They sign in for Covid tracing and negotiate the metal detectors before taking a seat in the public foyer.

They are nervous; today will determine the course of the man’s life. Either he’ll be jailed, or given a community-based sentence and a shot at rehabilitation.

Inside courtroom one, Judge Paul Mabey, QC, has already indicated to the police prosecutor that he won’t be sending the offender to prison. “Jail would be a death sentence,” Mabey says, pointing out that victims are not always the only vulnerable ones.

The prosecutor says that in 99 per cent of such cases, involving child pornography, the offender would be going to prison, but in this case, “you’re not going to get an argument from me”.

The man’s name is called and he takes a seat in the dock, behind a glass wall. He’s previously pleaded guilty.

Normally, a defendant has to ride a rollercoaster of emotions as the judge goes through the pros and cons of incarceration versus a community sentence – the person doesn’t hear their fate until the end.

Judge Mabey spares the man that angst.

Stuff Judge Paul Mabey said the man "won't survive jail".

“Regularly people get locked up in prison for this behaviour,” Mabey tells him. “But I want to tell you now that you are not going to jail, I don’t want you to be worried about that any more.”

He continues: “My job is to make sure I do the right thing for everyone, which includes you – not just society and not just the young kids you might have had anything to do with.

“It cuts both ways. Judges are not here to throw the book, they’re here to do what’s just. So for the benefit of yourself and your mum and dad ... I’ll just put you at ease – you’re going home tonight, OK? Your name’s not going to be in the paper and you’re not going to have your name on any register of sexual offenders.

“It’s unusual that a judge would say what I’m saying, but every case has to be dealt with on its facts and on the personal circumstances of the person who’s being sentenced.”

This provokes sobs of relief from the man’s parents in the public gallery.

“Thanks your honour,” the defendant says.

What prompted this display of compassion?

It turns out the man has led an extraordinarily difficult life, diagnosed as a toddler with a rare, inherited condition that affects his health and appearance.

“You have experienced wide-ranging physical and social problems which have had a very significant negative impact on your mental health from a very early age,” Mabey says.

This helps to explain the man’s “activity”, the judge says, and makes him a candidate for rehabilitation “to the point that your risk of reoffending will reduce if not be entirely eliminated”.

Referring to a pre-sentence report and a report by a consultant psychiatrist commissioned by the defence, the judge runs through the impacts the man’s condition has had on his social development.

“You’ve been bullied from day one – primary, intermediate and high school – because you look different.

“You’ve had trouble expressing yourself, you’ve been called stupid, dumb, idiotic, simply because you’re not the same as other kids in the playground.

“You’ve been regarded as a freak by others who you’ve attempted to socialise with at school and elsewhere. You’ve tried to defend yourself, but you’re not strong enough.

“You had no emotional support for the turmoil created by your treatment from the day you started school until the day you left.

“You hid it from your parents to save them from the trauma of having to deal with a bullied child. No kid wants to admit to something like that, and you didn't.”

Judge Mabey says the man has made few, if any, friends and never had an intimate relationship. He identifies as bisexual, but kept that to himself until very recently.

“Understandably, you’ve thought of suicide over the years.”

Stuff The Tauranga District Court, where the man was sentenced this week.

The report writers found that the man had dissociated himself from the real world as a kind of defence mechanism, Mabey says, finding solace in an “alternate reality” online.

“The anonymity of the internet chat room and social media meant that you could conceal what you saw as a serious, freakish deformity that had dogged you from the day you were born.”

It was the man’s use of Kik​ Messenger, an instant messaging mobile app developed by a Canadian company, that brought him to the attention of authorities.

In April 2017, when aged 17 and living with his parents, he opened an account and received images of children performing sexual acts on each other. The “authorities” closed the account, Mabey says.

Two months later, aged 18, he set up a new account and engaged in the same activity. Again, the account was closed down.

Still undeterred, the man set up yet another account and searched the Kik platform for child users.

“You engaged in conversation with a young male and made sexually explicit comments and demands of that young child, who told you he was only 13 years of age. You said you did not care about that,” Mabey says.

“Of particular concern is that you threatened to find the child’s IP address and come and rape him.”

That incident was reported to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who notified New Zealand police. An investigation was launched by the Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand (OCEANZ) team based at police national headquarters.

Police searched the man’s home and took computers and mobile phones, finding hundreds of videos and images, including hard core material.

It was found that the man had been chatting with 10 boys all aged under 16, encouraging them to engage in lewd acts and send him pictures, and sending sexually explicit pictures of himself.

He’d also shared hyperlinks containing child sexual exploitation material to like-minded Kik users.

He was charged with offences under the Crimes Act and Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act, some of which carry maximum penalties of 14 years’ imprisonment.

“In anyone’s language, what you did was serious,” Mabey says.

Mabey tells the defendant that in normal circumstances, he’d be jailed for four-and-a-half years. But he will take into account his age, his early guilty plea, remorse, his clean criminal history and his personal circumstances.

“The law understands the development of the teenage, adolescent and young adult brain and its affect on impaired judgment. You not only had that but the other burdens you were carrying. Your judgment was clearly impaired.”

Mabey notes that the defendant is “strongly motivated to ensure you do not offend further” and has been assessed as suitable for a sex offenders’ programme run by the SAFE network.

“Within society there are people who are vulnerable, frail, dissociated, isolated, sad, underprivileged, lonely, troubled, misfits and you are one of those people.

“No just and fair society represented by someone sitting where I am would consider it right or appropriate to send you to jail. You would not survive.”

Judge Mabey sentences the man to 12 months’ home detention, with conditions set out in the pre-sentence report.

“When the bracelet comes off, you’re on nine months’ post-detention conditions.

“You must make a friend of your probation officer, don't be afraid to talk to your folks ... open up, get it all out and let people help you. Otherwise you won’t see any light at the end of the tunnel.”

Judge Mabey says child sex offenders who are jailed automatically go on the sex offenders’ register, but a judge has discretion in the case of a non-custodial sentence.

“I think you do pose a risk, but not at a sufficient level to justify registration and all that brings with it.

“But I tell you this, if at any point in the future ... if you get involved in anything like this ... you’ll be back in court and the next judge will have trouble not sending you to prison.”

He permanently suppresses the man's name, not for his sake, but that of his family, and the name of the rare condition he suffers from.

He warns home detention won’t be easy. “You won’t even be able to look at a cellphone, let alone touch one.

“You’ll have no communication [on the] internet, you’ll have no social media, you’ll have nothing except the support you get from your folks and probation.

“It’s all over to you now. I’ve done what I think is fair and just, you’ve got a lot of work to do.”