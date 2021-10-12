Investigation continues as $100,000 Amber-Lee Cruickshank reward expires

A $100,000 reward for information into the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank 29 years ago will be revisited if new information is forthcoming.

The offer was announced by police six months ago specifically for information that leads to an arrest and expires on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Stu Harvey said police had received about 75 calls from members of the public since the reward was announced, and inquiries into the information supplied continue.

“Due to the ongoing nature of the inquiry, police are unable to comment on specifics,” he said.

Two-year-old Amber-Lee was last seen at a house in Kingston on the southern shores of Lake Wakatipu on October 17, 1992.

Her body has never been found and the case remains one of New Zealand’s most enduring mysteries.

A man questioned by police over the disappearance of toddler Amber-Lee Cruickshank breaks his silence. (Video first published 2017)

Police put up the $100,000 reward in the hope that someone would come forward with the information they need to answer the many questions.

At the time Harvey said Amber-Lee may have been the victim of foul play.

“There is someone out there that holds the key to the truth.”

Police have dismissed theories that she went into the lake, as her body would have been found shortly afterwards.

George Heard/Stuff Amber-Lee Cruickshank’s mother Nicky Cruickshank has never given up hope of finding her daughter.

Amber-Lee’s mother Nicky Cruickshank previously told Stuff she has never given up hope of finding her daughter.

“It’s sheer torment ... it’s the not knowing and forever searching that consumes us every day of every year, keeping us in limbo,” Cruickshank said.

“The pain and anguish we all feel is unbearable, yet we keep on keeping on and living in hope that one day a miracle will happen, and we will have the answers we desperately seek.

“If she’s dead, she’s dead. I just want her back. I just want some closure, to bring her home.”

Supplied Amber-Lee Cruickshank a year before she went missing in 1992.

The reward was for material information or evidence that led to the identity and conviction of any person or people responsible for Amber-Lee’s disappearance.

Immunity from prosecution may be considered for any accomplice – not the main offender – who provides information or evidence.

Anyone with information should call police on 105 and use the reference Operation Oliver: 921030/2144.