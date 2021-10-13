Woman who noted bank card details went on 'spree'

Nicole Elizabeth Marshall, 24, spent nearly $4000 after taking note of two bank cards at a work party.

A woman who noted down the details of two bank cards at a Christmas party took 27 hours to spend nearly $4000, a court has heard.

Nicole Elizabeth Marshall, 24, was at a work party in Havelock on December 10 last year when she “took advantage” of someone who left their phone at the bar, with bank cards in the phone case.

A police summary of facts said Marshall noted down the details of two cards and went on to spend $3829 on the cards in just over a day.

Marshall appeared for sentencing in the Blenheim District Court on Monday, on two representative charges of using a document for a pecuniary advantage. The two charges related to the 25 transactions she made on two separate cards.

One of these cards was a personal card, and one was a business card, the court heard.

Marshall’s lawyer, John Holdaway said she was addicted to methamphetamine at the time of the offending, which she was “getting on top of now”.

“This all happened within 27 hours, it was a spree once she got the details [of the cards],” Holdaway said.

He said Marshall had moved to Nelson in order to “move forward” with her life, and had gained employment at a backpacker’s where she also lived.

“I would urge your honour to look at a rehabilitative type sentence,” he said.

Judge Garry Barkle told Marshall she needed to do something about her methamphetamine addiction.

“I suspect you are starting to. Probation will be assisting with that,” Judge Barkle said.

“In the victim impact statement, the man sets out the inconvenience and stress involved with the loss of the cards.

“Since you pleaded guilty, you have determined that moving over to Nelson might get you away from associates in this area. You have, I gather, found some employment, that is of course to your credit.”

He said a pre-sentence report indicated Marshall’s use of methamphetamine started after the death of her grandfather, whom she was close to. The report said meth use had affected her employment, relationships, and finances.

“I hope you can bear all of that in mind as you go forward,” Judge Barkle said.

Marshall was sentenced to 175 hours community work and 10 months supervision. She was ordered to pay reparation of $3829, at $40 a week.

At the completion of the community work, Marshall’s fines of $6119 would be remitted. They were related to separate fines she had accumulated for things such as traffic infringements.