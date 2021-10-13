Alleged burglar misses court appearance after getting a Covid test

Under alert level 2, everyone has their temperature taken on their way into the Blenheim District Court.

A man accused of burglary in Blenheim arrived to court on Monday with a note saying he had a Covid test on Friday.

It meant his appearance at the Blenheim District Court could not go ahead.

Police prosecutor Nick Cooke said this was the fourth time Kotuku Rerenga-Tahi Miller had missed a court date. The 43-year-old called in sick to an appearance last week.

When Miller was called to appear on Monday, his lawyer John Holdaway told the courtroom he had talked to his client earlier that morning in one of the court meeting rooms.

After a couple of minutes of talking together, Miller presented him with a letter showing he had a Covid-19 test on Friday, Holdaway said.

Cooke stood up straight away and said “this is the fourth time this has happened”, referring to Miller failing to appear. He questioned why Miller had not received his Coivd-19 test results by Monday.

But, according to the Ministry of Health, results of a Covid-19 test could take anywhere from two to five days to get back.

Courts in New Zealand had strict protocols around operating in alert level 2. Security guards checked to make sure anyone entering had not been to any Covid-19 locations of interest, or had symptoms of the virus.

And, under alert level 2, anyone who entered the Blenheim District Court had their temperature taken.

All defendants had to wear a mask, as well as anyone that was walking around the courthouse, which included lawyers and court employees. To limit numbers, the public gallery was only for defendants.

Miller was accused of burglary at Countdown Blenheim on July 6.

Judge Garry Barkle said Cooke “was right to express some concern” about Miller repeatedly missing court appearances.

Miller’s case was adjourned to Monday, October 18, and Barkle said he had to either plead guilty or not guilty on that date.