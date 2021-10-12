Southland man admits making abusive calls to Covid-19 response minister's office

Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins’ electoral office was the target of abusive phone calls from a Southland man.

A Southland man unhappy about the Government’s pandemic response has been convicted for making abusive phone calls to Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins' electoral office.

Wayne McIvor, 53, also made 32 calls to the police emergency line, during the course of three days, which involved him swearing, being aggressive and agitated.

McIvor pleaded guilty to two charges of misuse of a telephone, an offence under the Telecommunications Act. He was put on a six-month good behaviour bond, when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

The police summary of facts says McIvor made four, four to five minute calls to Hipkins' electoral office between August 15 and 23 this year.

READ MORE:

* Government proposes new Covid-19 powers in preparation for future pandemic restrictions

* Covid-19: New quarantine facility prepared near Auckland Airport

* Small business owners navigate mandatory signing in



The general theme was his opposition to the Government's Covid-19 response, it says in the summary

McIvor left messages on an automated messaging service, and the recordings were reported to police by the Parliamentary Service Security.

The 32 calls to police ranged from 10 seconds to five minutes, and McIvor’s general theme was his opposition to the police and the Government Covid-19 response. He made those 32 calls between August 19 and August 22, 2021.

Judge Catriona Doyle said McIvor had scored an “own goal” in recording his first convictions at the age of 53.

McIvor waived his right to a lawyer, and in court claimed the police had not investigated a house fire which cost him $300,000, nor did police investigate his water tank being poisoned, and his firearm licence was taken off him.

McIvor also said he had raised concerns to the Government about 1080 residue, “and I always get police knocking on my door when I ask questions”.

“I’m no lawyer, and I’ve learnt the hard way now,” he said.