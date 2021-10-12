Nelson man sentenced for rape had history of child sexual abuse image convictions

The offending took place at Franklyn Village in 2014. (file photo)

A Nelson man who raped a minor had a history of child sexual abuse image convictions.

Jeffrey Frank Chadwick, 50, appeared at the High Court in Nelson on Tuesday (via audiovisual link from prison) where he was sentenced on a charge of raping a female under 12 years old.

The offending dated back to 2014, shortly after Chadwick had moved into a room at Franklyn Village in Nelson.

According to the police summary of facts, Chadwick had quickly developed a friendship with the victim's mother, and on occasions had been entrusted with looking after the victim.

READ MORE:

* Nelson man sentenced to 17 years in prison on historical rape charges

* Former Scout leader gets preventive detention for sexual offending over 40 years

* Convicted molester fights name suppression ruling



The offending took place while the victim was staying in Chadwick’s room overnight.

When spoken to by police, Chadwick denied the allegation.

Chadwick’s offending took place between separate convictions for possessing child sexual abuse imagery in Australia and New Zealand.

In 2011, The Gladstone Observer reported that Chadwick had been jailed for three years for taking indecent photos of children at his house in Gladstone, Queensland.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Chadwick appeared via audiovisual link at the High Court in Nelson on Tuesday.

In 2018, Chadwick was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison at the Nelson District Court, after being caught with more than 1300 files containing child sexual abuse images between 2015 and 2017.

Justice Christine Grice said Chadwick pleaded guilty to the rape charge about two weeks before the matter was due to go to trial.

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber argued for a start point of 9-10 years in prison, but also said the court would be justified in looking at a sentence which included the totality of both sets of offending.

Defence lawyer John Sandston said Chadwick deserved significant credit for his guilty plea, saying in his experience with this type of offending, it was unusual for someone to plead guilty to that kind of charge.

He said if the final sentence was cumulative there would need to be a significant discount, otherwise Chadwick would be facing an "oppressive” 15-year sentence.

“He has shown a want to get help, if the sentence was crushing that would be less likely to happen.”

Justice Grice said the aggravating features included both the vulnerability of the victim and the breach of trust that lead to the offending.

She said the offending had changed the victim's personality, and “the consequences will follow her for a lifetime and affect her relationships”.

While Chadwick had acknowledged his attraction to children, she said his behaviour had been predatory and he remained at risk of reoffending.

Justice Grice opted for a cumulative sentence, but agreed with Sandston that a final sentence of 15 years would be out of proportion to the overall offending.

On the rape charge she sentenced Chadwick to a further five years and three months in prison, on top of his current sentence of six years and nine months – resulting in a total sentence of 12 years in prison.