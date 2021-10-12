Queenstown developer Min Yang denies Covid-19 lockdown travel breach

Jade Lake managing director Min (Homy) Yang has denied breaching lockdown conditions and travelling from Auckland to Queenstown.

A high-profile Queenstown developer has denied breaching lockdown conditions to travel to the resort town from Auckland.

Min Yang, 41, was charged with failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act on September 2.

He entered a not guilty plea in the Queenstown District Court on Monday.

Supplied An artist's impression of the proposed 120-unit residential development Jade Lake, in Queenstown.

Yang, also known as Homy Yang, is the managing director of a 120-unit high-end development under construction in the suburb of Fernhill.

In 2018 the properties were on the market for prices ranging from $950,000 to $2.8 million.

Prosecuting sergeant Ian Collin told the court it was unknown why Yang’s occupation was listed as “bus driver” on his charge sheet.

Yang said that was not correct, and he was a construction company manager.

Judge Russell Walker remanded him on bail for a case review hearing on December 6.