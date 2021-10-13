Men accused of blowing up historic mine appear in court

A ramshackle old building left behind in the historic mining town of Big River, about 30 kilometres from Reefton.

Four men have been granted interim name suppression after allegedly using an explosive to damage a historic mine.

The four men are jointly charged with intentionally damaging the poppet head and mine shaft at the old Big River mine site near Reefton on the West Coast.

They were granted interim name suppression when they appeared in the Greymouth District Court before a registrar on Wednesday.

The men, aged between 20 and 53, are all from Westland.

Court documents show “persons unknown” were also involved, but have not been identified yet.

Police were told a group of people had entered the old Big River Quartz Mine site and set off an explosive in the mine shaft sometime between June 10 and July 7, a spokeswoman previously said.

The men were remanded on bail with conditions including not to enter Department of Conservation property and not to associate with their co-accused.

The explosion caused “significant damage” to the 12-metre-high poppet head structure above the mine shaft, the police spokeswoman said. The area is registered as a Category 1 Historic Place.

Carly Gooch/Stuff Inside the winding plant at the desert mining town of Big River.

The alleged offending was filmed and shared on social media, giving police several leads to follow in Reefton and Hokitika.

Police searched five properties last week and arrested six men.

Police were continuing to identify and find others suspected of being involved, the spokeswoman said.

Anyone with information that may help police with their inquiries is asked to call police on 105 and quote file number 210707/6710.

According to the Department of Conservation, the Big River Quartz Mine operated from 1882 to 1942 and more than 100 people lived in the isolated settlement at the mine's peak.