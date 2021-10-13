Man caught drink-driving for eighth time while on bail and driving 200kmh

A man caught drink-driving for the eighth time while speeding has had an appeal against his sentence dismissed.

A man caught driving nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit at 200kmh while on bail for his seventh drink-driving charge has had an appeal against his prison sentence dismissed.

Grant John Beck pleaded guilty to drink-driving after he was stopped at a police checkpoint in July last year and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 736 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

While on bail for that charge, Beck was caught driving 200kmh in his late model Jaguar on State Highway 75, near Tai Tapu, on February 6. His breath alcohol level was 747mcg.

He was sentenced by Christchurch District Court Judge Alistair Garland to 18 months’ imprisonment on two charges of drink-driving and one of driving at a speed considered dangerous to the public.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year and a day and ordered to have an alcohol interlock in his car. The judge said the speeding incident was nothing short of a recipe for disaster.

Beck lodged an appeal against the sentence, arguing the judge failed to provide appropriate discounts for Beck’s personal mitigating factors, and declined to commute the end sentence to one of home detention.

In a written judgment, Justice Jan-Marie Doogue noted Beck’s relationship with alcohol and driving had been lengthy, dating back to 1983, and he had not successfully rehabilitated when sentenced to home detention for earlier offending.

The judge also found Beck did not take any steps to address his drinking problem and the danger it posed to the community while on bail for the July offending.

Any remorse Beck expressed had to be assessed in light of his extensive criminal history, she noted.

Justice Doogue upheld Judge Garland’s sentence, and said proof of the genuineness of Beck’s intentions would only be confirmed through his actions after he was released from prison.