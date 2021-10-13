Three charged after alleged axe robbery in Christchurch

The incident reportedly took place just after midnight on October 9.

Three men are facing charges after a person was allegedly assaulted with an axe and robbed of their vehicle in Christchurch.

Police received a report of an aggravated robbery in the east Christchurch suburb of Woolston, about 12.30am on Saturday.

A spokesman said a person was assaulted while in their vehicle on Ferry Rd, before the vehicle was stolen.

A weapon – understood to be an axe – was used during the alleged assault.

Police arrested three people in relation to the incident shortly afterwards, the spokesman said

A 21-year-old man charged with assault and aggravated robbery has appeared in court, and was remanded in custody until October 18.

Another 21-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery was remanded on bail until December 9.

A 23-year-old man was also facing charges of wounding with intent to injure, assault, and aggravated robbery.