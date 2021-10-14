Northland homicide: Fifteen-year-old denies Ōkaihau murder

The 15-year-old appeared at the High Court in Whangārei through audiovisual link on Thursday.

A 15-year-old has denied a charge of murder, after a man died at a crash site in the Northland town of Ōkaihau.

The victim, 62-year-old Michael John Biggins, died on September 27.

He was found seriously injured in a vehicle which had crashed into a tree on Ōkaihau’s Imms Rd. He could not be saved by emergency services.

David Unwin/Stuff Police launched a homicide investigation after Michael Biggins died at the scene of a crash on September 27. (File photo)

The 15-year-old, who has interim name suppression due to his age, was arrested and charged with murder the following day.

READ MORE:

* Northland homicide: Teen appears in court charged with murder of 62-year-old

* Homicide investigation launched after man dies in Northland



In the High Court in Whangārei on Thursday, the teenager pleaded not guilty to the murder charge through his lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC.

David White/Stuff The teenager’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield QC, appeared via video link and entered a not guilty plea to the charge of murder. (File photo)

A trial date was set for March 2023, but Justice Timothy Brewer told the 15-year-old he hoped the date could be brought forward.

“If we can find an earlier trial date we will; this is far further out that I would want for a trial, given your age, but we have a virus pandemic which is forcing trial dates out at the moment.”

Brewer ordered an assessment of the teenager’s mental fitness and a continuation of his name suppression until his next appearance on December 16.

The 15-year-old was remanded in the custody of Oranga Tamariki’s Palmerston North youth justice facility until the trial.

Biggins, an Ōkaihau resident, was a much-loved member of his family and they were devastated by his death, police said.

He was described in his funeral notice as a beloved son, husband and father: “He is part of us and will always live in our hearts.”