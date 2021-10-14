'It's just so gutting': Sledgehammer-slinging burglar steals thousands from workshop safe

A burglar broke through a skylight to get into Avonhead Automotive in Sockburn, Christchurch, on early Wednesday.

A burglar broke into a car repair workshop through a toilet skylight, then used a sledgehammer to break into a safe and steal thousands of dollars.

Avonhead Automotive on Racecourse Rd, Christchurch, was broken into about 4.45am on Wednesday.

“[The offender] tried the doors but couldn’t get in, so he then went through the toilet skylight,” co-owner Michelle Stephens said.

The safe, which was bolted to the floor, was broken into using a sledgehammer.

The burglar took “thousands” in cash, warrant labels worth about $500, spare keys and the business’ cheque book were stolen.

He then left out the front door, able to open the deadlock from the inside.

Stephens said security camera footage showed the offender was in the workshop for about 20 minutes, but cars parked right outside the backdoor had been moved, so she suspected he was there for longer.

“He was in the workshop walking around, went through filing cabinets.

Supplied Avonhead Automotive owner Michelle Stephens says she and her partner are “gutted” by the break-in at their workshop.

“That feeling that someone’s been in there and rummaged through your stuff and taken stuff you’ve worked your ass off for ... it’s just so gutting.”

Stephens and her partner had operated the business for about 20 years and although cars parked outside had been broken into many times before, no-one had ever broken into the workshop.

Stephens said she “couldn’t understand” why the monitored security alarm did not make a sound, as it “goes off when a spider farts normally”.

The alarms did not appear to have been tampered with and worked as normal when tested the next day, she said.

The pair had insurance to replace all the door locks and padlocks on the outside gates, and fix the damage to the skylight.

Extra senses for the alarm would be added, she said.

The burglary “messed up” their day “big time”.

“It’s so gutting because Wayne’s there roughly 12 hours a day, six days a week. We’ve worked our asses off.”

The shop opened as normal on Wednesday after “a bit of a scramble” to borrow a warrant book from another mechanic.

A police spokesperson said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.