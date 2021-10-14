Two sex workers arrested in Blenheim after allegedly travelling from Auckland

The women, aged 48 and 49, will appear at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

Two sex workers have been arrested in Blenheim for breaching a health order after travelling from Auckland, police say.

The women, aged 48 and 49, have both been charged with failing to comply with a health order, and will appear at the Blenheim District Court on Thursday.

Police and the Ministry of Health are still investigating the women’s movements including when and how they managed to travel to Blenheim.

The women have been tested for Covid-19 and are awaiting test results.

All staff interacting with the women wore full PPE, the spokesperson said.

The six officers that dealt with the women were initially stood down as a precautionary measure, but following advice from health officials, police have been advised the staff are not required to isolate, the spokesperson said.

Last week two women, one believed to be a sex worker, gained entry into Northland using false documents, and after returning to Auckland the sex worker tested positive for Covid-19. She had been uncooperative and was not telling authorities where she had been, prompting the region’s shift from alert level 2 into level 3 on Saturday.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says health workers and police are "pulling out all the stops" to locate a woman who broke lockdown rules and travelled to Northland. Video first published October 11, 2021.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said on Wednesday all but one of the woman's contacts, including a Wellington person, had returned negative test results.

Authorities originally struggled to find the second woman, but she was found in West Auckland on Monday and was now in a quarantine facility, Bloomfield said.

In September, a 24-year-old sex worker and a 41-year-old man were charged with breaching the Auckland boundary and travelling to Wellington during alert level 4.

Christel Yardley/Stuff “Sex workers are entitled to the wage subsidy, and if they need it they should apply,” well-known Waikato adult entertainer Lisa Lewis says.

Well-known Waikato adult entertainer Lisa Lewis said on Monday sex workers should claim the wage subsidy and stay home, rather than cross the Covid-19 border.

Marlborough has one of the highest rates of Covid vaccination in the country. Ministry of Health data released on Wednesday showed 94.3 per cent of people living in central Blenheim had their first dose, and 73.5 per cent were fully vaccinated.