Thieves take tools Hamilton neighbourhood house uses to help feed community

Someone cut a hole through the fence of Pūkete Neighbourhood House and jimmied shed locks, says business development manager Scott Tiffany

While the folks from a Hamilton neighbourhood house were out delivering food parcels, someone stole tools used to tend their food orchard.

Pūkete Neighbourhood House is a non-profit organisation that started an orchard in a bid to give back to the community in a more affordable way – and one of its leaders says whoever took the items could have just asked for help.

Scott Tiffany, the business development manager, found a hole cut in one of their fences, and a water blaster, line trimmer and a wheelbarrow gone from a shed.

He’s not entirely sure when the offending occurred, as the centre is currently closed under the level 3 lockdown.

“It’s disheartening when you spend every day trying to be out there and make the world a brighter place for people in the community, and make their day a little bit easier, and you have to deal with things like that,” Tiffany said.

“It is only stuff, but it is a nuisance.”

“We’ve been focusing on being out and about in the community and delivering food parcels, and I just happened to go over to the shed the other day and notice something wasn’t quite right. Someone had cut a hole in the back fence and made their way through and jimmied off the locks of the shed.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Pūkete Neighbourhood House a non-profit organisation that has to fight for every dollar, Tiffany said, and started an orchard in a bid to feed the community in a more affordable way.

Pūkete Neighbourhood House caters for various community-based services and initiatives.

“We do a lot of children’s programmes, we produce lunches for the Ministry of Education’s healthy lunches, and we provide food support, advocacy and the like.”

Volunteers look after the orchard, and it’s not straightforward for a non-profit organisation that fights for every dollar to replace the items, Tiffany said.

“We have insurance, but then you have to pay $1000 excess, and it becomes quite a hassle. It’s not as simple as going out and replacing it as that is money we’ve got to draw away from something else.”

However, after seeing a post about the theft on social media, a family in the community offered to replace the wheelbarrow and another has offered a long-term loan of a line trimmer.

“The community is very good at reaching out and pulling together what they can when we need it. Which is 100 per cent why we do it. We go out there every day to try and do something to make the lives of our community a little bit better and stuff like this won’t stop us from doing that.”

“We are here to help, all people have to do is knock on the door or pick up the phone. Just ask. If we can’t help you, we will find someone that will.

“We assume that people might steal that kind of stuff to then sell it, and use that money to fund other things. Whether that is to put food on the table, we can help you with that.”

The theft has been reported to police.