Flatmates terrified as knife-wielding man smashes into their house

A man brandished a knife and smashed a door at a house in Christchurch early on Monday.

A group of flatmates was subjected to a terrifying experience when a man smashed open their front door while brandishing a large knife.

The young residents of the house on Hare St in Ilam, Christchurch, were woken as a man banged the windows around their house just before 4.30am on Monday.

The man, who was carrying a knife, then smashed the door and kicked in two panels to get inside the flat.

He screamed at the residents to “keep the noise down”, then fled when a male in the house approached him.

One of the female residents said she was “shaken up” and scared by what happened, especially when she went to alert another resident in a sleep-out.

She said the man followed her and screamed: “What the f... are you doing out the back.”

The woman said there had been a party at the home on Saturday evening, but the residents were all in bed early the next night as they had to work on Monday.

A father of one of the residents came immediately after the incident and police were called, but sniffer dogs were unable to detect a scent.

The flatmates said they were scared the intruder might come back.

A nearby resident said she and her partner were woken up by an “incredibly loud thudding” just before 4.30am on Monday.

“My partner realised straight away there was someone kicking in a door near us.”

The woman went to her letterbox and saw a “big dude” run past her into a nearby park followed a few seconds later by two young people in pursuit.

The woman said the young people were known for parties and loud music and had been the recipient of numerous noise control complaints, but the incident was “pretty unsettling” to residents in the quiet cul-de-sac.

“It’s a pretty extreme bloody way of getting your point across ... the young people were terrified.”

The woman said she was worried it would happen again but praised the police and dog handlers who turned up promptly.

Police confirmed they had received a report of a break-in at a Hare St house.