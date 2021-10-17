Deportee arrested after flying from Auckland to Christchurch

The man was arrested by police on Friday.

A deportee has been arrested after he allegedly flew from Auckland to Christchurch without the permission of his probation officer.

A police spokeswoman confirmed a 36-year-old man was arrested on Friday after he allegedly breached his Returning Offenders Order.

“The man flew from Auckland to Christchurch on 13 October. He had returned a negative Covid-19 test on 12 October,” she said.

Police determined the man had not committed an offence in relation to the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

However, he was charged with an alleged breach of his Returning Offenders Order. He appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

A Corrections spokeswoman confirmed the man had allegedly moved house without consent from his probation officer.

“He was not given any permission by Corrections to move”, the spokeswoman said.

It remains unclear how the man was not breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced last month that those wanting to travel across the Auckland boundary may do so if they are permanently moving house, starting a new job, travelling to a tertiary education residence, or sharing joint custody of a child.

“There are really valid reasons that people do need to relocate. We have a higher level of confidence that we can safely make some changes to border movements.”

Those wishing to travel across the boundary do not need to make a formal application to the Ministry of Health but do need to carry documentation to prove their reason for travel.

This includes sale and purchase agreements, a letter of enrolment from a tertiary provider, or a letter from a new employer.

They must also have returned a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours of their departure and must not be unwell, much like the requirements of those already travelling across the Auckland boundaries for essential work.