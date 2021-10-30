Mysterious green-fingered thief pinching prized trees from suburban homes

A green fingered thief has been stealing ornamental trees from yards in Christchurch.

A mysterious green-fingered thief is digging up expensive ornamental trees from suburban homes, leaving a trail of craters and fuming residents.

Among the freshly mown yards and leafy streets of Bishopdale, keen gardeners have been waking up to holes in their front gardens and the realisation they’ve had their prized plants pinched.

But the loot isn’t your bog-standard pot plant pansy.

Instead, the pilferer has been exhibiting expensive tastes in targeting magnolia, michelia and camellia trees and in some cases ornamental shrubs.

One woman woke up recently to a large hole in her front garden after someone stole a $150 magnolia tree a landscaping firm had planted two months prior.

“It’s disappointing ... the fact that people have the audacity to dig it out.”

The tree grew proudly by the front gates of the house, leaving her perplexed as to how she might stop the thief returning.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous in case the thief returned, was now considering further barriers and had reported the theft to police.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Landscaper Glen Kidd has been replacing stolen trees around Christchurch.

Following a social media post on a local community page, the woman learnt there had been a spate of tree thefts in the area, including a resident who lost two-recently planted michelias.

Another woman, Sarah, said she was one of three residents in a Bishopdale cul-de-sac who recently had plants stolen.

A police officer lives in the same street, but his security camera had not been able to identify the culprit, she said.

Her partner had noticed dirt on the ground, then discovered three round buxus hedge shrubs had been taken.

At first, they thought someone might have uprooted the plants and dumped them down the street, but realised they were not the only ones targeted after they talked to neighbours.

One neighbour said she had a new camellia stolen, and the burglar had covered the hole back in, while another had another expensive ornamental tree uprooted. Sarah wondered if the plants were being stolen to order.

“It goes to show you there are issues from Covid-19 shipping delays. What’s in short supply could be going to traders.”

Landscaper Glen Kidd, who has been replacing stolen plants on clients’ properties, had 400 shrubs pinched from a job beautifying the middle of a road at a new subdivision.

He recently went back to two clients in northwest Christchurch to replant stolen shrubs and trees, including buxus hedges, a Japanese maple and a lily of the valley.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Residents in the Bishopdale area in particular have reported having ornamental trees stolen.

He had also heard of other incidents in the area and said he believed the problem had spiked in recent months.

A growth in new housing with completed gardens and lockdowns had driven demand for plants, Kidd believed, which could be a factor in some thefts.

With manicured buxus trees fetching up to $2000 each, and smaller rounded buxus costing up to $700, Kidd said the thieves could make money selling stolen plants on platforms like Trade Me.

“It’s definitely buyer beware.”

Gardeners need to be cautious when buying trees off second-hand selling sites and look for telltale signs like newspapers being wrapped around the base, he said.

He also urged people to be vigilant, and record anyone acting suspiciously in their neighbourhood.

Portstone Garden Centre owner Chris Smith said there had been shortages of some trees.

Established michelias and magnolias in particular were popular with gardeners and cost up to $300 each.

“We haven’t been able to get michelias from our buyers.”

It was disappointing thieves were stealing plants, especially as Covid-19 had meant people were enjoying their gardens more, he said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Buxus hedging is among the plants being stolen in northwest Christchurch.

Plants had not been stolen from the garden centre but a small number of statues had been taken over the years, he said.

Last year, a rare and in-demand houseplant was stolen from the Christchurch Botanic Gardens.

The brazen daytime theft of the extremely rare variegated monstera from the garden’s orchid house was investigated by police as the plant could fetch thousands on the plant black market.

Police encouraged people to join or form neighbourhood support groups and remain vigilant for suspicious activity, a spokeswoman said.

They took all reports of crime seriously, she said, and urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or was a victim of crime to call 111 immediately or 105 if it had already happened.