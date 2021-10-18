Southland man on trial fo alleged sexual conduct with young person outside NZ

A man is on trial in the Invercargill District Court, charged with sexual conduct with a young person outside New Zealand.

A Southland man is on trial for alleged historical sexual offending, against a young person in another country and against a girl in New Zealand.

The 57-year-old man, who has name suppression, is charged with sexual conduct with a young person outside of New Zealand, and four charges of indecent assault against a girl under the age of 12 in Southland and Otago, alleged to have occurred in the 1990s and early 2000.

His jury trial began in the Invercargill District Court on Monday.

Judge Brian Callaghan said the defendant had previously pleaded guilty to sexual conduct related to one of the complainants, and a different victim, but the jury were not to reason that just because it happened on other occasions, that it happened here.

“Keep an open mind until the very end,” Judge Callaghan said.

Crown prosecutor Ann-Jolena​ Baker said the offending outside New Zealand was alleged to have involved a boy under the age of 16, in Queensland, between July 29, 1996 and August 31, 1997.

The four indecent assault charges against a girl under the age of 12 related to allegations the man touched a girl between December 4, 1997 and March 27, 1998, and two charges, one of which is representative, between May 20, 1999 and October 27, 1999, in Otago.

The fourth charge alleges offending between November 2, 1999 and July 20, 2000 in Southland.

Defence lawyer Scott Williamson did not make an opening statement before the crown called its first witness.

The trial is expected to take three days.

