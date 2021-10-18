Police lose case to stop fraudster Joanne Harrison keeping Kiwisaver funds

Stuff Circuit investigates the hidden life and crimes of Joanne Harrison - aka Joanne Sharp - a million-dollar conwoman whose previous offending was secret when she ripped off taxpayers.

Police can’t stop convicted fraudster Joanne Harrison obtaining $23,000 from her KiwiSaver account, even though she still owes money from her frauds.

While working as a manager for the Ministry of Transport, Harrison defrauded it of more than $700,000 and was sentenced to three years and seven months’ jail in early 2017.

Under a law designed to ensure crime did not pay, police obtained court orders for Harrison to forfeit certain assets, but failed to get control of the contents of her KiwiSaver account, which at the time stood at about $110,000.

Harrison sought to have some funds released on hardship grounds. Police appealed a High Court decision that said it couldn’t stop the money going to Harrison.

The Court of Appeal said Parliament needs to urgently address gaps in the law that the Harrison case highlighted.

The same issues could arise when criminals, still owing money from their crimes, turn 65 and could normally access their KiwiSaver funds.

The competing policy considerations might be best resolved by Parliament, the court said in a decision issued on Monday.

“In our view, the issue of the relationship between the Act [the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009] and the KiwiSaver Act requires urgent legislative attention.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Joanne Harrison during sentencing at the Manukau District Court, Auckland, in 2017. (File photo)

Despite the outcome in Harrison’s particular case, the Court of Appeal said it was not persuaded there were compelling reasons to treat KiwiSaver schemes as so sacrosanct they were beyond the reach of the Crown trying to retrieve criminal proceeds.

Police were concerned that the way the law stands KiwiSaver accounts could become a “safe haven” for money laundering.

A High Court judge said under the KiwiSaver Act the court could not make forfeiture orders for KiwiSaver funds.

Stuff Circuit Joanne Harrison, who defrauded the Ministry of Transport of more than $720,000, returned was deported to the UK, where she is living under a new name.

However, the value of the unlawful benefit Harrison obtained from her crimes was decided to be $784,172 less the value of two specific assets that were recovered, some land and a Rolex watch.

But even when other assets were sold more than $200,000 of Harrison’s unlawful benefit was still owing.

After she served her prison sentence and returned to the United Kingdom Harrison applied to access some KiwiSaver funds on the grounds of financial hardship, earlier than she would normally have it on turning 65.

The supervisor of the fund agreed to release $23,000 and moved the money out of her KiwiSaver account and into a holding account in preparation for transferring it to her. When police found out they tried to prevent the money going to her.

In its decision the Court of Appeal said it had to ask for extra evidence to know the status of the money, and whether it was still bound by the rules of Harrison’s KiwiSaver fund.

Normally it did not allow parties to “repair gaps” in the evidence, but the public interest favoured that approach in the Harrison case.

The new evidence the court received showed Harrison’s $23,000 continued to be part of her KiwiSaver money and no claim could be made against it.

Police did have a win though in persuading the court that a profit forfeiture order made to recover ill-gotten gains, was not limited to freezing assets specified when the order was made. It potentially created a debt to the Crown that could be enforced against assets in future.

Police were ordered to pay an unspecified amount of costs to Harrison for the unsuccessful appeal.