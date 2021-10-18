Toddler who chewed on meth packet barely slept or ate, had no medical care for two days

Three point bags methamphetamine, of similar size to the empty one the toddler chewed on. (File photo)

A woman who found her 11-month-old son chewing on a bag that had held methamphetamine did not seek medical attention for more than two days despite the toddler being distressed and barely sleeping or eating.

The child was taken to hospital only after a phone call from the woman to an associate in prison, in which she recounted the boy’s symptoms, was intercepted. Oranga Tamariki staff then went to her home to check on the child’s welfare. Toxicology testing later confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine in the boy’s bloodstream.

The 30-year-old woman was initially charged with ill-treatment of a child by not getting her 11-month-old son medical attention, and later leaving her 7-year-old son without reasonable supervision and care. In the Christchurch District Court on Monday she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of causing a criminal nuisance.

The woman’s identity is not suppressed, but Stuff has chosen not to name her to protect the identities of the children.

The woman has full-time care of her two sons, and was living alone with them in November 2019 when the offending occurred.

She was at a friend’s house with the toddler, then aged 11 months and crawling on the floor, when she noticed him chewing on something. She removed it from his mouth and saw it was a small sealable plastic bag.

She went home with the baby and put him to bed. The child attended day-care the next day, where the provider told her he had been “a bit off” and had not eaten or slept all day.

She took the boy home and that evening phoned an associate who was in custody at Christchurch Men’s Prison. She said she was at a friend’s house the previous day when he put what she believed was a point bag containing methamphetamine residue in his mouth.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The woman told an associate at Christchurch Men’s Prison during a phone call the child was “going and going”.

She said the baby was not sleeping.

“Ever since I’ve had him at home he’s been going and going. At least he hasn’t been crying.”

She described him as showing symptoms similar to those of methamphetamine users. The baby could be heard in a distressed state during the phone call, which was intercepted and recorded.

The next day, Oranga Tamariki staff arrived to check on the baby’s welfare. For 48 hours, the mother had not sought medical attention for him. When officials got her to take him to hospital, tests confirmed there were drugs in the child’s system.

On May 30, 2021, police went to the woman’s address and found her 7-year-old son home alone. The boy told police his mother had taken his little brother to prison to see his dad and that she was watching him through a camera.

George Heard/Stuff The mother pleaded guilty to a criminal nuisance charge in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Police confirmed no-one else was in the house and that the woman had not attended any prison visits that day. She arrived home about 30 minutes later.

She denied leaving the boy home alone, stating she left him in the care of a friend who was babysitting, who must have left. She later phoned and told police she had had a friend who was looking after the boy who had been in a shed out the back.

Judge Tony Couch remanded the woman for sentencing in a police court on December 2 and asked for submissions by the Crown and by defence counsel Jennifer North.

Crown prosecutor Jade Lancaster said the Crown would seek a court order for the woman to attend a parenting course.

Judge Couch asked for a pre-sentence report with an assessment of her suitability for home detention. He granted bail pending sentencing.