'Amateurish' Invercargill couple making cannabis oil caused $46k damage in explosion, judge says

Emergency services were called out after an explosion at a house on Rothesay Pl, Invercargill, in September, 2020.

A foolhardy and amateurish Invercargill couple blew up part of their Kāinga Ora house during an “ill-conceived” attempt to make cannabis oil, a judge says.

Rebecca Bower, 28, and Samuel Just, 29, were badly burnt in September 2020 when a butane canister they were using to make the oil exploded.

The explosion in the laundry of the Rockdale house, in Invercargill on September 9 last year, caused more than $46,000 damage.

Bower and Just were jointly charged with producing cannabis oil, pleaded guilty in August, and appeared in the Invercargill District Court for sentencing on Monday.

Bower’s lawyer, Fergus More, said they were obviously amateurs, who had been making a minimal amount of the oil for personal use, with no commercial element.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill couple cause $46k damage in cannabis oil explosion

* Invercargill couple plead not guilty to charge of making cannabis oil

* Invercargill couple face drug production charges after explosion



Bower did not use cannabis, but was assisting her partner, More said.

“The two of them trying this experiment, failed miserably,” More said.

Judge Walker called their actions foolhardy, amateurish and ill-conceived.

A police statement of facts says the couple dispensed six butane canisters into a soft drink bottle with cannabis leaf in it, making the oil before the butane ignited and caused the explosion.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Invercargill house where Rebecca Bower and Samuel Just were seriously injured by an explosion they caused while making cannabis oil in September, 2020.

The oil was being made in the laundry of their Kāinga Ora home.

Emergency services were called about 1.30pm to a report of an explosion and a fire.

The laundry door frame, kitchen door frame and several windows were blown out and a fire started in the laundry, the summary says.

Glass was blown about 25 metres, the roof cladding and framing were distorted and the adjoining bedroom and bathroom were damaged, the summary says.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Judge Russell Walker called an Invercargill couple's actions foolhardy, amateurish and ill-conceived. [File photo]

As a result, $46,000of damage was done to the house, as well as $608.46 to a neighbour's roof, the summary says.

The couple were treated in hospital with burnt faces and arms.

Cannabis oil is a class B controlled drug and producing it carries a maximum penalty of 14 years' jail.

The couple had bought six small butane canisters earlier that day, before putting cannabis leaf into the plastic bottle which had a hole in the lid and holes at the bottom, the summary says.

When spoken to the defendants admitted buying the butane and using the cannisters to produce cannabis oil.

Just was sentenced to two months community detention with a 7pm to 6am curfew, nine months' supervision, plus an extra month of supervision for the $6440.50 of fines which the judge remitted.

Bower was sentenced to 100 hours of community work, plus and additional 40 hours in lieu of the $951 of fines which Judge Russell Walker remitted.

Judge Walker did not impose a reparation order because of an inability to pay.