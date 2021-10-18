Air NZ cabin crew alert police to girl they suspected had been abused

As two Air New Zealand cabin crew removed paint from the face of an unaccompanied girl flying out of Napier, it became clear to them that she might have been abused, a court has heard.

The actions of the cabin crew, which led to police and paramedics boarding the plane when it landed in Christchurch a short time later, resulted in the girl’s mother being charged with assault and neglect.

The mother, aged in her thirties, is standing trial before a jury in Napier District Court.

She is charged with injuring her daughter with intent, hitting her in the head with a hammer, neglecting her and two charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

On Monday the court heard that the nine-year-old girl made the flight on June 24 last year, after being dropped at the Air New Zealand counter by her mother, and her two siblings. She made the flight as an unaccompanied minor.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The girl was escorted from the plane by Air NZ staff, paramedics and police. (File photo)

CCTV footage played in court showed the girl at the counter with fresh paint on her face. The left half of her face was red, the right half was purple.

Crown prosecutor Steve Manning opened the trial by telling the jury the girl and her two siblings had been in the custody of Oranga Tamariki, which had placed them in the care of their mother in Napier.

He said the mother became “extremely angry” with the girl and assaulted her badly on June 22, two days before the flight. He told the court this involved a number of blows that left bruising and cuts all over her face and body, and involved the use of a hammer to the girl’s head.

Manning said that after assaulting the girl she locked her out of the house, forcing her to spend most of a night in a wash house.

He said it would have been obvious to the mother that the girl needed medical treatment after the assault.

Instead of seeking help for her daughter “her first instinct was to cover it up and to make sure no-one found out about it”, he said.

Oranga Tamariki had custody of the girl and her siblings and placed them with their mother. (File photo)

The mother sent text messages to her sister, brother and mother. These were obtained by police and Manning said they revealed that the mother was angry because she believed her daughter had stolen money from her.

The jury was shown a series of text messages, in which the woman says she “smashed” the girl. She texted her mother and brother with statements to provide to authorities, making out that the girl’s injuries were caused by her own clumsiness.

Manning said the mother knew she had to get the girl out of Hawke’s Bay so arranged to send her to her sister who lived in Christchurch, away from her social workers.

“But of course she had a problem... there were obvious injuries, there was bruising to the face, a laceration to the lip, bleeding in her ears... So what she did was cover [the girl’s] face in face paint. Dressed her up, made it look like fun,” Manning said.

The court heard from the two cabin crew on the plane to Christchurch. They recalled meeting the girl and said she was very quiet and fell asleep shortly after taking her seat.

They became quickly suspicious, especially of the paint on the girl's face, which appeared not to be face paint, but acrylic paint, and still wet.

They told the court they noticed dried blood in the girl’s left ear and a large infected cut on her lip. The wet face paint was on the girl’s hands and spreading to her clothing, so they used a cloth and warm water to wipe the paint from her hands and face. This revealed more “very obvious” bruising and cuts.

The cabin crew made the girl comfortable and informed the captain of the situation. The captain alerted Christchurch airport staff, who called police and arranged for paramedics to meet the plane.

When one of the cabin crew asked if she felt safe at home she burst into tears. She was escorted from the plane and taken to Christchurch hospital.

The woman is represented by lawyers Laurie McMaster and Stephen Yee.

Yee asked the jury to think carefully and critically and advised them to be wary of how much weight they put in the text messages, which could be subjective and “something as simple as a misspelled word and auto-correction, incorrect punctuation” had the effect of altering the intent of a text.

The trial, expected to last three days, is before Judge Geoff Rea.